Paralympians return from Peru conquest

Jamaica's Paralympians, who competed in the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, from August 23 to September 2, returned to the island yesterday via Norman Manley International Airport. On hand to welcome the medal-winning athletes were president and of the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) Christopher Samuda and other directors of the JPA. Jamaica won two silver and two bronze medals.

