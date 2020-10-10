Paralympic clubhouse gets CHASE's support

The Jamaica Paralympic Association's (JPA) clubhouse at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre is arguably a sporting landmark as for over 50 years it has housed the aspirations of para athletes who have gone on to become Paralympians with historic achievements and distinguished records of performances at regional and international games.

In the ongoing efforts of the JPA to transform the clubhouse into a gymnasium hub, the association partnered with the Culture, Health, Arts, Sports and Education Fund (CHASE) to obtain some equipment, an initiative which Secretary General Suzanne Harris-Henry, and para taekwondo athlete, Shauna-Kay Hines, spearheaded and Medical Link facilitated.

Harris-Henry was noticeably pleased with the acquisition of the equipment, stating that “it was made possible under the 'Women in Sport Leadership' project that was endorsed by the governing body, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and which the JPA pursued in its efforts to equip the clubhouse for the benefit of our lion-hearted athletes who continue to inspire our country with hearts of gold”.

Always confident in the success of the initiative, a hard-working Hines remarked that “efforts were not spared in acquiring the items of equipment, the use of which will be very critical to our conditioning and performance as athletes”.

The CHASE Foundation has, as one of its mandates, the development of sport and this was reaffirmed at the handing over ceremony by its project manager, Latoya Aquart-Foster, who was pleased that the partnership was able to deliver in the interest of the athletes.

Witnessing the ceremony were JPA President Christopher Samuda, Sport Administrator Ann Marie Smith, Sport Manager Neville Sinclair, 2019 Lima Para Pan Judo bronze medallist Theador Subba and 100m athletics silver medallist Chadwick Campbell. Hilary Coulton, public relations and administrative manager at CHASE, also attended.

The JPA, the governing national association for para sports in Jamaica and a member of the IPC, the global body, and the Americas Paralympic Committee (APC), the regional head, has its training centre at the rehabilitation facility which is named after professor, Sir John Golding, one of the founders of the JPA's predecessor, the Jamaica Paraplegic Association.