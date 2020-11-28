Paralympic training facilities get boost, thanks to Surgix
WITH the Tokyo Paralympic Games next year in sight, the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) continues to invest in its athletes as the association, with the financial support of Surgix Limited, is upgrading the facilities of its clubhouse, the basketball court and the swimming pool at its base at Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.
Refurbishing is being done at a cost of approximately $2.3 million, which will result in far more comfortable and functional training facilities that will assist athletes across disciplines in preparing for local and international competitions.
JPA Director Winfield Boban, who is head honcho of Surgix Limited and spearheading the refurbishing, has been commended by JPA President Christopher Samuda.
“Winfield is demonstrating the humanity and conviction that characterise the Paralympic movement and is building hope, cementing dreams and demonstrating faith in the abilities of our athletes to become the best versions of themselves.
“The clubhouse, from ever since, has been the home of Paralympic leaders and achievers and houses our gym facilities. Surgix is now a part of its character and will be of its history,” he said.
Surgix is currently building a covered and shaded area by the swimming pool to provide a rest area for the athletes, and also a concrete walkway which will provide greater and easier access for wheelchair persons. It is also upgrading the basketball court, modernising the lighting and ventilation systems, refurbishing the bathroom and changing room facilities and carrying out landscaping.
“Surgix believes in partnerships and is committed to our para athletes and, in that regard, all of the upgrades and enhancements done to date have been at our expense. Our athletes are ambassadors and we must do everything to assist them in raising the bar and flag higher” Boban said.
JPA's Sport Manager Neville Sinclair, who is a well-decorated but now retired Paralympian, knows the history of the facilities too well as the centre was where he trained to achieve the several medals now in his cabinet.
“I am very pleased, anytime, with anything that is done to inspire our athletes to do better, to make their mark and bring glory to Jamaica,” he noted.
The initiative is also part of the strategic plan of the JPA to commercialise its facilities and make them accessible to the community which continues to support the association and its athletes.
