Parsard's three-year-olds impress

With the native-bred three-year-old Classic season on the far horizon, trainer Ian Parsard stole the spotlight on the nine-race trophy less programme after his two Classic prospects made strong statements with impressive wins in their respective races at Caymanas Park yesterday.

First up for Parsard was debutant Double Crown ( Bellamy Road – Salty Talk) in the third race, a maiden special weight over seven furlongs (1,400m).

Ridden by Simon Husbands, Double Crown, who got running late in deep stretch, managed to beat rivals by 5 ½ lengths in a decent time of 1:27.0. The chestnut colt won ahead of DenDen (Dane Nelson) and Sencity (Reyan Lewis).

More attention was placed on chestnut gelding Mahogany in the sixth race, a Restricted Allowance event, also over seven furlongs. Mahogany ( Sensational Slam – Mete-Orite), who was coming off a 14 ¼ length win over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in a blistering 1:04.3, was expected to deliver and so he did.

With Dane Dawkins aboard, Mahogany surged to the lead leaving the five-furlong (1,000m) point and simply went on his way without any challenge for an easy 6 ½ length in a time of 1:26.0.

Tomohawk (Kiaman McGregor) came on well to get second ahead of Nipster (Robert Halledeen) in third.

Also with two winners on the day were jockey Trevor Simpson and apprentice Anthony Allen. Simpson won aboard Key Witness for trainer Paul Charlton in the seventh race over seven furlongs and Dunrobin, who won the ninth over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m). Trained by Owen Sharpe, Dunrobin won by 1 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:06.2.

Allen was successful aboard Devine Lexie in the first race for owner/trainer Anthony Nunes over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) and Milkman in the eighth race for trainer Richard Azan over five furlongs (1,000m) round. Milkman finished in second place but was awarded the race following the disqualification of winner Cleopatra's Child.