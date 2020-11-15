Passion and duty!

While he says he is not interested in running for the post of president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), long-time member Lennox Graham says there are several ways that the federation could improve if they are to effectively carry out their mandate.

The US-based coach, who has been on several panels named by the JAAA, including the World Championships and Olympic Games, has suggested more corporate sponsorship, a leaner staff with a project management approach focusing on empowering the constituents, separation of duties to include transparent checks and balances, among other initiatives.

Graham, who said he was not endorsing any candidate for any position in the upcoming annual general meeting and that he was only speaking as a long-time member of over 20 years, said the likes of Wayne Long and Anthony Davis putting themselves up for positions was a good thing for the administration of the sport.

Long and Davis are two of three 'independent' candidates, that is, not on a slate, who are contesting for the posts of director of records and honourary secretary, respectively.

Graham said: “I have been alive for over half a century and I have tried to maintain a humble and open-minded position, I try my best to pay attention. In my experience, once there is technical knowledge in an area, whenever passion coincides with duty, the result is excellence.”

“With Wayne Long and Anthony Davis, I believe that in the areas that they have come forward to state their respective interests, passion will meet duty. For me that is what the JAAA membership should support to send a message of optimism and even confidence in the federation going forward,” Graham told the Jamaica Observer recently.

On the macro scale, he “believes the JAAA needs consistent corporate support and that is an area that should be addressed”.

“It's important to have government support of our flagship sport, but lucrative, mutually beneficial corporate partnerships should be sought and not limited to a shoe company,” Graham noted.

A leaner executive with a focus on project management, he reasoned, is the way to go and “focusing on empowering the constituents it serves”.

He listed areas that should be given priority as coaches education, certification of officials, athlete education, career planning, separation of duties, federation branding and periodic update to partners of our sport — athletes, coaches, agents, spectators, media and potential partners.

Additionally, Graham said the federation needs to head hunt individuals who he said “have huge interest in Jamaica's track and field who should be pursued and offered membership” and singled out Irwine Clare, the CEO of Team Jamaica Bickle (TJB).

“One name comes to mind immediately [Irwin Claire]. No one in Jamaican track and field could deny Mr Claire's demonstrated passion and support for Jamaican track and field. He has critically needed expertise/influence that could attract well-needed new thinking.

“As I said before, when there is [proven] technical competence and when passion meets duty the result is excellence. He and people like him should be pursued and offered a path to become a member and stakeholder,” said Graham.