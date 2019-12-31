Past and present football stars to parade skill at veterans' fund-raiser in St Thomas

Football enthusiasts will have the perfect opportunity to ring in the new year being feted by high entertainment and the game they love at what is expected to be a riveting second edition of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President's Football Veterans' Fundraiser tomorrow.

The event, scheduled to take place at York Oval in St Thomas, is being used to generate more funds for the JFF's veterans' welfare programme, which will aid past national players and other football stalwarts who have fallen on hard times.

A host of past and present national players are expected to be on show to ensure a day of fun, frolic and excitement with a double-header for a worthy cause.

Byron Earle, Cornell Chin-sue, Jermaine “Tuffy” Anderson, Lenworth “Teacher” Hyde and Jermaine Hue, among others, will line up for the Bradley Stewart-coached Former National Invitational Squad, which will battle a Masters and Celebrities Squad in the first game at 2:00 pm.

The 4:00 pm feature game will see a Senior Reggae Boyz Invitational Squad, boasting the likes of Amal Knight, Chevone Marsh, Kaheem Parris, Andre Lewis and others, square off with a Premier League All-Star outfit.

Entry to the event will be $500 for adults and $200 for children under 12 years old. Gates open at noon.

Since its inaugural staging at Drax Hall Complex in St Ann last year, the event has been lauded by stakeholders and those in the football fraternity as a significant step in the country's football development and an initiative that holds the potential for growth.

JFF President Michael Ricketts concurred and as such decided to reintroduce the fund-raising event to add impetus to a now reorganised welfare programme.

To ensure that the programme is seamless, Ricketts revealed that his administration has put in place a structural committee, which is an independent body that will take on the responsibility of ensuring that the country's governing body of football reaches out to assist those in need.

Former Netball Jamaica boss Marva Bernard; Denzil Wilks, general manager of Sports Development Foundation (SDF); banker Peter Moses; JFF's Vice-President Raymond Anderson; former national player Neville Oxford; and current Reggae Boyz goalkeeper Amal Knight have so far been confirmed to make up the welfare committee.

“We decided that we would reorganise ourselves and restart the programme, because each time I speak to former players I am more enlightened about the need and necessity of a programme like this.

“I think it is needed. There are past players who would have given so much to the country and football locally, and they are really struggling mentally, health-wise and [with] living conditions. So we really need to ensure that this programme works, and we will be having more fund-raising events,” Ricketts told the assembled press during a launch recently.

“We will be working closely with the welfare committee to ensure that there is some sustainability. The JFF, from time to time, will make contributions and, of course, we want to encourage corporate Jamaica to come on board and give us whatever assistance they can,” said the JFF boss.

Former National Invitational Squad: Bryan Earle, Donald Stewart, Paul 'Tegat' Davis, Damion 'Stew Peas' Stewart, Cornell Chinsue, Lenworth 'Teacher' Hyde, Jermaine 'Tuffy' Anderson, Devon Brooks, Jermaine Hue, Michael Tulloch, Alex Thomas, Dennis Hutchinson, Leon Fairweather, Deon 'Messi' Wilmot, Andre Virtue, Gerald Neil, Patrick Miller (St Thomas), Newton Sterling (St Thomas).

Reggae Boyz Invitational Squad: Amal Knight, Damion Hyatt, Fabian Reid, Vishinul Harris, Ladale Richie, Jamiel Hardware, Kevaughn Isaacs, Daniel Green, Shawn Lawes, Ricardo Thomas, Clifton Woodbine, Chevone Marsh, Kaheem Parris, Barrington Pryce, Andre Lewis, Andrew Vanzie, Kevaughn Frater, Norman Campbell.

Premier League All-Star Invitational Squad: Ramone McGregor, Jabeur Johnson, Andre Dyce, Mark Miller, Emelio Rousseau, Osani Ricketts, Paul Wilson, Rohan Richards, Renae Lloyd, Tramaine Stewart, Keithy Simpson, Jeremy Nelson, Kemal Malcolm, Cory Burke, Fakibi Farquharson, DeanAndre Thomas, Colorado Murray, Kemar Beckford, Dennis Taylor, Tafari Chambers.