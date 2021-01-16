Patriarch one to catch in St Catherine Cup feature at Caymanas Park

PATRIARCH , the Fitzgerald Richards-conditioned six-year-old bay horse, headlines a quality field of 13 Open Allowance horses down for competition in the $1.15-million St Catherine Cup feature over six furlongs (1,200m) at Caymanas Park today.

Bred by Casual Trick out of the Traditional mare Electrifying, Patriarch will begin his 2021 campaign in the three-year-old and upward event against some really good hot steppers, but is expected to dodge the bullet on his way to his 13th career win.

Patriarch ran absolutely no race on December 27 when he came home down the track in 11th position by over eight lengths behind Trevor's Choice, in the Chris Armond Sprint over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Patriarch was expected to be one of the leading contenders for the event but did not even show his noteworthy speed when the race started.

However, prior to that uninspiring effort, Patriarch claimed six wins from seven starts and had gained the status as top sprinter for 2020. Patriarch seems more comfortable among these runners, and with the bustling Dane Nelson returning to the saddle he is the horse to beat.

Patriarch, who has raced longer than five and a half furlongs only once in his last 10 starts, should lead the event but will have to be pushed hard in the final stages to combat the run on horses.

The race is the 10th and final event on the card with a post time of 5:00 pm. First race gets underway at 11:40 am.

Truly Amazing, Peking Cruz, God of Love and Father Patrick should make the race very interesting in the final stages as they are well capable runners that could have a say at the end.

Both Truly Amazing and Peking Cruz competed in the Chris Armond Sprint where they finished in fifth and third positions, respectively, while God of Love was a winner over this distance two starts back and Father Patrick was a comfortable winner in the class below.

Truly Amazing came slowly into stride but made mild headway in deep stretch to finish 4 ¾ lengths behind the winner. Truly Amazing should now be primed from that race as she continues the task of earning her spurs at the Open Allowance level. She is best known for her preference of the straight course but has been coming to grips with going around the bend. Expect an improved effort from Truly Amazing here.

Jockey Aaron Chatrie remains in the saddle for trainer Spencer Chung.

Peking Cruz, who also came slowly into strides at the off, made tremendous ground and held the lead in deep stretch and was able to finish just 2 ½ lengths behind the winner. If the Richard Azan trainee can reproduce that effort then he should be in the running for top honours here.

One should expect Peking Cruz to be off the early pace with his final rattle coming in the last furlong. Nicholas Hibbert will ride.

God of Love was outsprinted on last by Mahogany over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on December 12 of last year, finishing 15 lengths in seventh place. Prior to that, God of Love in a blistering run clocked a very good 1:11.2 at this distance on November 14, under the capable hands of Nelson. Despite being pitted with top weight of 57.0 kgs (126 lb) and with Christopher Mamdeen replacing the magnificent Nelson in the saddle, God of Love, given his ability, can complete the exacta for his stables with Patriarch.

Father Patrick won well over seven furlongs on last at the Overnight Allowance level, then he won by 4 ½ lengths in a notable time of 1:24.2. Father Patrick is in good nick form and is expected to fight out this finish by staying close to pace and making a burst from the top of the straight.

Others like Formal Fashion, Universal Boss and Prince Charles are capable of causing anxious moments for the top runners.