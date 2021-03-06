Patriarch to escape rivals in SVREL fourth Anniversary Trophy

If Patriarch's performance on last is anything to go by then the Fitzgerald Richards-trained six-year-old horse could have an easy romp in the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited's (SVREL) fourth Anniversary Trophy over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park today.

Though the small six-horse field is lined with some amount of talent and quality, Patriarch's speed is virtually unmatched in the three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event, and as such, gives him the edge to snatch the major share of the $1.75-million purse.

Post time on the 11-race card is 11:30 am.

Patriarch was brave in defeat in the recent Eileen Cliggott Memorial over six and a half furlongs (1,300m) on February 13, as he led the field to the furlong pole where the effects of his blistering splits — 22.4, 33.4, 45.4 and 57.4 — took its toll and he was overhauled by Toona Ciliata, God of Love and England's Rose, who placed in that order in a blanket finish.

Now given a reduction in the journey, Patriarch, who will carry a mere 51.5kg (114lb) due the apprentice claim of Youville Pinnock, replacing Dick Cardenas, only needs a clean break to get into top stride and prove hard to get back to.

Note that Patriarch's last two wins back in August and September came over today's distance in Open Allowance company and he is fit enough to secure a third win over the distance and first for the season from three starts.

Alford Brown's Trevor's Choice should be Patriarch's closest pursuer from the off, but whether or not he will get back to his fleet-footed rival is left to be seen.

Trevor's Choice has been working extremely well at exercise since his plucky half-length win in the inaugural Christopher Armond Sprint Trophy over five and a half furlongs on December 27. Then, Trevor's Choice was just stepping up in class at the Graded Stakes level and had 114lb courtesy of Oshane Nugent in the saddle.

It should also be noted that Patriarch was in that contest, but seemingly for a blow out run from a three-month break and as a result finished down the track with Nicholas Hibbert in the saddle.

But the form of Patriarch has now improved significantly and the conditions have changed for Trevor's Choice as he tacks on six pounds to accommodate the services of Shane Ellis at 54.5kg (120lb).

Still, this five-year-old bay horse seems fit and ready to give a sterling effort in his seasonal bow and again, it is left to be seen if he will get back to the speedy Patriarch at the end.

Should Trevor's Choice engage a speed duel with Patriarch then it would pave the way for Richards' other trainee, God of Love, to capitalise and mop up both in the closing stages of the contest.

Like Trevor's Choice, God of Love is allowing weight to Patriarch, as the five-year-old gelding is also up in the scales at 57.0 kg (126lb) with co-champion Dane Nelson replacing Christopher Mamdeen, who just failed to get the nose in front in the Eileen Cliggott Memorial.

However, there is no denying that God of Love can defy the weight as the bustling style of Nelson will ensure that he is well positioned and poised to sweep by his stablemate Patriarch and Trevor's Choice, if they go too fast too early.

Richard Azan's Peking Cruz has been struggling to regain top form as he only won once and placed three other times from 13 starts last season. He was expected to show some semblance of resurgence on his seasonal bow in the St Catherine Cup on January 16, but to no avail.

Before that forgettable run, Peking Cruz was just two and a half lengths behind Trevor's Choice on December 27, but the chances of him getting that close here seems doubtful, as he is expected to be outsprinted at the start and might find it hard to get back to the pace.

The same is true for Anthony Nunes' Universal Boss and Gary Subratie's Duke, who though capable, can only hope for a minor share, should the pace come back.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Treasure Train/Waltzing Matilda/Unbreakable/Stormonthesea

Race 2) Prince Charles/Cryptocurrency/Mr Universe/Top Shelf

Race 3) Artesia/Father Riel/Atonement/Will The Conquerer

Race 4) Paraiso/Curlin's Flight/Badgyalriri/Diamond In The Sky

Race 5) Puskas/Adoring Sammie/KD Rocket/Boasy N Flashy

Race 6) Faulyna Forever/Tea Time/Sweet Surprise/Cruzinn Jed

Race 7) One Don/Lure of Lucy/Den Street/Awesome Choice

Race 8) Comandante Lunar/Gorgeous Gift/Toughness/Diamond League

Race 9) Killer Bee/Diosa De Oro/ Awesome Aviator/Kiah

Race 10) Universal Boss/God of Love/ Patriarch/Trevor's Choice

Race 11) Lightening McQueen/Key Witness/Night Light/Garrincha