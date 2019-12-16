Patrick Covers 'em all at Jamaica Open

TRYALL, Hanover — American Patrick Cover completed an almost start-to-finish win in the 52nd Alacran Jamaica Open after holding off veteran David Morland to win by two strokes, shooting 12 under par 204 in the 54-hole event.

The 23-year-old, who turned professional in August 2018 and who has played mostly on the PGA China Tour, shot a five under par 67 Saturday — his best round of the three days — after shooting two under on the first day and four under par on Friday's second day.

The 50-year-old Morland, who arrived in the island late Wednesday, missing the practice round, pushed the young American all the way with a four under par 68 for a 10 under 206, with another American Michael Maguire finishing third with seven under par 209, as Scott Wolfes and joint first-round leader Thomas DeMarco of Canada tie for fourth on five under par 211.

Jamaican Justin Burrowes won the amateur section for the second time after shooting an eight over 224 with a one over par 73 Saturday, with compatriot William Knibbs in second place a shot back at nine over 225, and American Sawyer Morgan finishing third with 13 over par 229 with a one under 71 score Saturday.

Jamaicans Sean Morris, Owen Samuda, Rocco Lopez, Jack Stein, and Phillip Prendergast all finished in the top 10 in the amateur section.

Wesley Brown was the best placed Jamaican in the professional tournament, finishing tied for ninth place with a two under par total of 214, shooting one under par 71 for the second day, ending with a birdie on the 18th hole, a repeat of Friday's performance.

American Brandon Robinson Thompson shot a Jamaica Open tournament record at Tryall eight under par 64 Saturday for a three-day score of one under par 215. Canadian Derek Gillespie also had a good day with a six under 66 score for a 54-hole total of even par 216.

The competition on Saturday, as it was from the first day, was between Cover, Morland and DeMarco, who all played in the same group the last two days.

Cover started the day with a one-shot lead and remained ahead with a three under par score for the first nine holes after a brilliant save for par on the par five sixth hole. Morland dropped a shot on the par three ninth after getting into the bunker at the front of the green and turned the corner at one under par 36.

Cover went on the attack on the back nine and had five birdies with a bogey on the 12th and a double bogey on the 15th and managed to hold off Morland, who was steady with three birdies on the back nine.

A relieved Cover told reporters he felt comfortable with his paring with Morland and DeMarcos after they had played 18 holes on Friday. “I had a game plan going into today [Saturday],” he said. “I was trying to go bogey free. I figured that with a one-shot lead if I went bogey free they would have a hard time beating me. I was doing that very well and was five under through 11 holes, but I missed a short put for bogey at 12 but followed up with back-to-back birdies right after that so I was happy with that.”

With different conditions affecting the tournament on each of the three days, Cover said the it got easier as the tournament progressed. “Conditions on the first day was the hardest, Friday was better and today [Saturday] played the easiest, the pins were a little harder today but the wind was down and although it did pick up a little late I felt I handled the conditions really well. I was happy with how I played the winds this week.”

Morland, who had played the Jamaica Open in the past, said he was pleased with how he played the three days and particularly the final day. “It felt good, I played good coming down the stretch; put a little bit of pressure on [Cover] on the 16th hole and forced him to make [a birdie], but he hung on tough and played well coming down the stretch.”

He said his second place would help to “build confidence to keep playing well and it does not matter where you go, you just continue to build up your confidence and continue to play well”.