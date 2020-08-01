Peking Cruz hard to beat in $1.2-m gallop at Caymanas Park

Five-year-old chestnut gelding Peking Cruz showed some form on last and could now come into his own and lead home rivals in the $1.2-million Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park today.

Visiting and former champion jockey Dick Cardenas has the leg up on the Richard Azan trainee for the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going five and a half furlongs (1,100m).

Going over five furlongs straight (1000m) on July 18 at this level, Peking Cruz finished second by a neck to the improved Universal Boss in a time of 0:59.1. It was Peking Cruz's best effort from four starts this season.

Peking Cruz has been a genuine campaigner at this level and above and despite the top weight of 57.0kgs (126lb), he could prove equal to the task.

The race is the 10th and final event on the programme with a post time of 5:45 pm. First race is at 12:20 pm.

God of Love, Dunrobin and the vastly-improved Duke are expected to make the race a very close one as they possess the credentials to take down the favourite if he is to put a foot wrong.

Dunrobin looks to be the main threat to Peking Cruz as the former finished fifth on last behind Prince Charles over six furlongs. Prior to that, Dunrobin won back-to-back races suggesting that he is in good nick. The fact that leading jockey Dane Nelson has been called upon to ride makes Dunrobin a major threat.

God of Love is a good sort who should be more competitive now after finishing down the track behind Wow Wow over six and half furlongs on July 5. God of Love won over this distance on December 4 of last year, clocking a fast 1:04.4 minutes. If he can reproduce that effort, then he should be unsaddled as the winner.

Duke has been doing well for his new connections. He has won two times from three starts under the care of Gary Subtraite, and although stepping up to compete, Duke is going to be there at the end.

