Pelicans star Williamson leaves NBA bubble for family issue
MIAMI, United States (AFP) — New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson departed the NBA bubble in Orlando yesterday to deal with an urgent family medical matter, the club announced.
Williamson intends to return to the Pelicans for the restart of the NBA's 2019-20 season at a later time, the team said in a statement.
“We fully support Zion's decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” Pelicans executive vice-president of basketball operations David Griffin said.
No details were released about the nature of the medical issue, what family members were involved or what might be his potential return timetable.
“Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time,” Griffin said.
Williamson will need to have COVID-19 exams and return to quarantine in his hotel room once he returns before he can rejoin the Pelicans.
The 20-year-old power forward has become the young superstar face of the NBA despite a knee injury last October that delayed his NBA debut until January and the coronavirus shutdown that halted his rookie campaign early.
The slam-dunking standout was the first teen in NBA history to score 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games.
Williamson has averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. He scored a season-high 35 points in a 122-114 loss in March to the Los Angeles Lakers, the team the Pelicans might face in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The NBA season was halted on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Players are training in a quarantine atmosphere in Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and will play games there without fans to finish the season and playoffs starting July 30.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy