Penn Relays cancelled

After weeks of taking a “watch and see” stance even as most sporting events were being cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, organisers of the annual Penn Relays finally pulled the plug yesterday, announcing that the three-day relay carnival held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia will be cancelled for the first time in its 125-year history.

Jamaican schools have been participating at the prestigious event since 1964 and yesterday the institution's official website announced the cancellation.

“The Division of Recreation and Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of Pennsylvania has announced that the 2020 Penn Relays, scheduled for April 23 through 25, has been cancelled due to the evolving coronavirus public health threat.”

The organisers, however, left the door open for a scaled-down event to be held later in the year, should the threat of the virus be lifted. “The Penn Relays, which has been contested uninterrupted since 1895, celebrated its 125th-consecutive running last year. In its place, Penn will endeavour to host a substitute track meet at a later date in late May or early June.”

Yesterday's decision came at least a week after the National Collegiate Athletics Association had cancelled competitions for the remainder of the season, up until late June and after the Ivy League, of which the University of Pennsylvania is a part, had also pulled the plug on all sporting events, and even training.

Last week the Government of Jamaica discouraged the over 35 schools and institutions which normally participate in the event from attending this year.

Since Kingston College sent a team in 1964 and were joined a year later by Excelsior High School, Jamaican high schools have dominated their events and were joined later by tertiary institutions such as the University of Technology, The University of the West Indies - Mona, G C Foster Sports College, and The Mico University College.

Last year Jamaican high schools won six Championships of Americas relay events — St Jago High School won the high school boys' 4x100m ahead of three other Jamaican schools, while Calabar High School retained the 4x400m and 4x800m titles, beating Kingston College in both events.

Edwin Allen High School won the high school girls' 4x100m and 4x800m relays, as Holmwood Technical High School won the 4x400m relays. Several athletes also won individual events.

The success of Jamaican schools has also resulted in record attendance over the years as members of the Diaspora from all over the USA, but mostly from the north-east attend the event on an almost religious basis.

“Based on the current novel coronavirus pandemic, we cannot host an event in late April without putting our participants, spectators, officials, volunteers, and staff at risk,” said Dr M Grace Calhoun, the T Gibbs Kane, Jr W'69 director of recreation and intercollegiate athletics at the University of Pennsylvania, in the release.

“We remain hopeful that the recent measures put in place by many health organisations, government officials, and academic institutions will curtail the spread of this disease. The University of Pennsylvania has hosted the Penn Relays for 125-consecutive years through the World Wars and other worldwide health issues. This spirit of perseverance and resiliency will continue as we plan for a track meet later in the year when the health and safety of our community is more certain.”

Dave Johnson, the Frank Dolson director of the Penn Relays, was quoted as saying, “No one associated with the Penn Relays has ever wanted to see a cancellation. While participating in the meet as an athlete, coach, or official remains a bucket list goal for many, the event has long served as an annual homecoming for families, friends, teams, and social groups. Without the Penn Relays, springtime in Philadelphia will not be the same. We will be back for the 2021 Penn Relays on April 22 through 24 at Franklin Field, when we hope to see brighter days and be reunited with Penn Relays family.”

The planned substitute meet, the organisers said, “will not be the standard Penn Relays format. The three-day event will shorten into a one-day event designed to provide the opportunity for youth, high schools, and open runners to persevere and enjoy a competitive and festive atmosphere which they might have missed this spring.”

The release added, “The Penn Relays has adapted to worldwide conditions in the past. The meet was altered in 1917 and 1918 when several colleges, including most Ivy League institutions, curtailed their track programmes during World War I. During World War II, travel restrictions reduced participation and spectator attendance, while gas rationing was in effect in 1943 and 1944.