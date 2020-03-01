Permaul magic helps Jaguars to seven-wicket pounding of Scorpions

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Spinner Veerasammy Permaul twirled his way to career-best figures as Guyana Jaguars completed a resounding seven-wicket win over Jamaica Scorpions in the sixth-round regional four-day match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

On yesterday's rain-truncated third day, slow left-arm orthodox bowler Permaul snared 8 wickets to trigger a Scorpions collapse that saw them dismissed for a mere 111 in their second innings.

Set a target of only 24 runs after they had secured a pivotal 88-run first-innings lead, the Jaguars lost three wickets on their way to victory.

Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs) & 111 (40.4 overs); Jaguars 304 (103.2 overs) & 24-3 (8.4 overs)

The 30-year-old Permaul was the undoubted man of the match with astounding figures of 15-77, his finest haul in first-class cricket.

Overnight rainfall did nothing to prevent play starting on time yesterday, but an early downpour meant only two overs were possible in the first session.

The Jaguars had resumed from their overnight score of 287-6, however, the home team ensured they added only 17 runs to that total.

That slide set the tone on a bizarre day that saw all of 17 wickets falling in severely gloomy conditions.

The Scorpions' first breakthrough came off the second ball of the opening over.

Left-hander Vishaul Singh, on 93 overnight, had used his feet positively against the slow bowlers on Friday, but yesterday he misjudged a flighted delivery from off-spinner Jamie Merchant and was left stranded down the pitch.

Merchant deserved credit for bowling a ball that drifted into the left-hander and spun away enough to beat the bat, while wicketkeeper Denis Smith was sharp, gathering the ball and breaking the stumps in one motion.

Rain interrupted play for approximately two hours, but upon the resumption, pacer Marquino Mindley, looking purposeful on the third morning, got an in-ducker to trap Permaul (zero) leg before wicket.

The wiry Mindley got his second of the innings when Kevin Sinclair (29) wafted at lifting delivery outside off stump for Smith to spectacularly snaffle the catch diving to his right.

Mindley got the last wicket, hitting the edge of Nial Smith's bat for the ball to gully for Alwyn Williams to take the catch.

The Scorpions, powered by Captain John Campbell's aggressive approach, hustled to 75 without loss, but a disastrous meltdown saw 10 wickets tumbling for only 36 runs.

Left-arm finger spinner Permaul, who got loads of grip and bounce, was the mastermind with best first-class innings figures of 8-18.

Left-hander Williams (18) was the first to go, playing against the spin of a delivery from Permaul and chopped the ball onto his stumps.

Jermaine Blackwood (six) went in tame fashion, loosely driving at a ball from the prolific wicket-taking spinner to be caught at mid-on.

Paul Palmer (nought) and Campbell (66) also fell to Permaul.

Nkrumah Bonner and Smith shepherded the Scorpions to tea at 94-4, but wickets galore tumbled in the final session.

Smith (two) and Merchant (one) fell to Permaul, while off-spinner Sinclair accounted for Bulli (one) as the hosts skidded to 99-7.

Bonner (nine) was dismissed by the unerring Permaul to kill off all hope of the Scorpions getting a challenging lead.

Sinclair got his second of the innings when he sent back Patrick Harty (zero), while Permaul grabbed his eighth when Mindley nicked a spinning delivery to skipper Leon Johnson at slip.

The Jaguars were made to labour during their small run chase.

Sinclair (nine), who was promoted to opening the batting, Johnson (two), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (two) were all dismissed by Merchant. But Singh, with five not out, and Barnwell, on four, took the visitors over the line without further loss.