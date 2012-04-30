BLACKWOOD SHINES

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Experienced spinner Veerasammy Permaul continued to display his class in regional four-day cricket, claiming seven wickets for 59 runs to give Guyana Jaguars the upper hand against Jamaica Scorpions at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

At the close of yesterday's opening day, the Jaguars were nought without loss in reply to the Scorpions first-innings score of 216.

Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 0-0 (2 overs).

Permaul, the sidelined West Indies left-arm finger spinner, bowled intelligently and with guile in good batting conditions to almost single-handedly undo the Scorpions, who were 156-4 at one stage during the post-tea session.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored for the Scorpions with 59, his fifth half-century of the campaign.

The Jaguars left-hand batsmen Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tagenarine Chanderpaul are expected to take the crease for today's scheduled 10:00 am resumption.

Yesterday morning, the Jaguars won the toss and elected to field first in sunny conditions at the Trelawny facility situated just outside Falmouth on the north-western section of the island.

Two weeks ago at the venue, the Scorpions beat Leeward Islands Hurricanes by five wickets on a pitch lacking pace and bounce and which favoured the batsmen.

The adjacent strip for this contest, at least in appearance, is similar to the previous. And left-hand openers John Campbell and Alwyn Williams got off well, patiently taking the score to 40 before Captain Campbell was dismissed for 20.

He was given out, caught behind after he was beaten by a peach of a delivery from left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer that shaped away from the batsman.

Though not getting great spin, the 30-year-old Permaul used subtle variations to outsmart the Scorpions' batsmen.

The score was 46-2 when Williams (12) played down the wrong line of a Permaul delivery and was bowled off stump.

Only 14 runs later, left-hander Paul Palmer (four) clamped down on a full delivery from the relentless left-arm spinner, but the ball tricked back to disturb the stumps.

Blackwood and Nkrumah Bonner sedately took the hosts to 80-3 at the lunch interval, but upon the resumption the latter went leg before wicket to Permaul for 15.

The Scorpions went to tea on 136-4 with Blackwood just one run shy of yet another 50 this season.

He reached the milestone by dabbing a single off pacer Nial Smith to the first delivery after the break.

But the coveted triple figures continued to elude the diminutive batsman. Permaul was his tormentor, trapping him lbw. The 28-year-old Blackwood hit seven fours off 132 balls.

Permaul also dismissed Jamie Merchant (16) and Dennis Bulli (seven) as the Scorpions skidded to 183-7.

Off-spinner Kevin Smith entered the fray late in the proceedings to end the knocks of wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith (23) and Marquino Mindley (six) before Permaul cut short Nicholson Gordon's resistance for 18.

Permaul grabbed 7-59 off 30 overs and four balls.

In darkening conditions, Hemraj and Chanderpaul negotiated two overs of spin bowling to ensure the Jaguars continue today unscathed.

SCOREBOARD



Jamaica Scorpions 1st innings

J Campbell c Bramble b Reifer 20

A Williams b Permaul 12

J Blackwood lbw b Permaul 59

P Palmer b Permaul 4

N Bonner lbw b Permaul 15

D Smith b Sinclair 23

J Merchant c Joseph b Permaul 16

D Bulli b Permaul 7

M Mindley b Sinclair 6

N Gordon c Johnson b Permaul 18

P Harty 0

Total all out 80.4 overs) 216

Extras 36

Fall of wickets: 40/1 (15.3), 46/2 (16.4),

60/3 (20.6), 118/4 (44.1), 156/5 (60.1),

172/6 (62.3), 183/7 (66.2), 197/8 (71.1),

198/9 (73.2), 216/10 (80.4)

Bowling: K Joseph 10-1-17-0; N Smith

15-4-51-0; R Reifer 10-1-32-1; V Permaul

30.4-12-59-7; C Barnwell 10-4-26-0;Kevin

Sinclair 5-3-2-2

Guyana Jaguars 1st innings

T Chanderpaul not out 0

C Hemraj not out 0

Total 0

To bat: Vishaul Singh, Kevin Sinclair,

Veerasammy Permaul, Nial Smith, Anthony

Bramble, Raymon Reifer, Leon Johnson,

Christopher Barnwell, Keon Joseph