Petrojam toast of KSA Business House football awards

Petrojam were the toast of the Kingston and St Andrew Business House Football awards ceremony, as they claimed most of the top honours for Division One teams at Scotiabank Sports Club recently.

In addition to the Western Sports-sponsored Division One crown, which they copped by defeating GraceKennedy in the final, Petrojam's Donovan Alvaranga was named MVP for the final, while his teammate Atapharoy Bygrave won the leading goal scorer award for his 13 goals in the season.

Perojam's Head Coach Lenworth Hyde was named Coach-of-the-Year, while their Team Manager Robert Blake was named Manager-of-the-Season. Petrojam also took home the Raymond Quallo trophy.

Other awards went to National Commercial Bank (NCB), who walked away with the Fair Play Trophy, while Wilverglen Lamey and Janeil Mullings were named referee and assistant referee of the season, respectively.

Seprod were officially crowned Western Sports Division Two champions following their victory over McKay Security in the final.

Samar Rowe of Seprod was named MVP for the final with Lamar Thompson of Norman Manley International Airport booting home the leading scorer award for his eight goals.

National Housing Trust (NHT) were crowned the Cargo Now Knockout champions with their player Fabian Nethersole being named finals MVP. RJR/Gleaner were the runners-up, while Davion Garrison of Scotiabank copped the competition's leading scorer prize with six goals.

The Cargo Now One Day Five-A-Side was won by Scotiabank, who defeated Seprod in the final. NCB were named the Most Prepared Team for the competition.

Meanwhile, Lorna Franklyn, who was the first female Kingston and St Andrew Business House Football Association president from 2000-2007, received the Abe Alexander Award for outstanding service to football as an administrator.

Wayne Shaw, president of the KSA Business House, was pleased with proceedings for the season.

“The 2019 season was a great season, we had five different winners — NCB taking the Dress Parade; Scotia, the One-Day Rally, and the Division Two was won by Seprod, who were returning for the first time after 25 years, defeating first-time entrants McKay Security. The knockout was won by NHT, who were winning their first KO title after being promoted to Division One, and our top champions, Division One champions were Petrojam.

“So overall it was a good season, 20 teams participated, 10 in each division. The discipline was good this year, mostly yellow cards were issued…so I am very pleased with that,” Shaw shared.

Shaw also expressed gratitude to sponsors for the part they played in the season's overall success.

“I want to say thanks to our sponsor Western Sports, who have been with us for 15 years and who sponsored the Division One and Division Two leagues, as well as our new sponsor Cargo Now Limited, who sponsored the One Day Five-A-Side Rally and the Knockout competition and to my executive for a job well done,” he ended.

—Dwayne Richards