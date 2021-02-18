PFJL exec remains upbeat Premier League will kick off despite delays

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) remains upbeat the Premier League will get going despite the long delays and the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The confidence in the start of the country's topflight is being exuded by Donovan White, PFJL director and chairman of the Marketing & Commercialisation Committee who was speaking on television recently.

According to White, the PFJL has done all that was required of them since Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced sports would be allowed to resume on a case-by-case basis.

“We have been asked to resubmit our return to play protocols, we did so immediately. Those have been reviewed by the Ministry of Sports and have been submitted further in the chain of approvals to include the Ministry of Health and the ODPEM [Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management].

“There is a lot happening and we, in terms of the PFJL, are still very upbeat that we will get the desired result that we seek,” said White.

He said that despite the protracted wait, the new league sponsors are understanding of the situation and excited about what is set to be unveiled soon.

“The matter of timing is out of our control, but we continue to prepare, we continue to manage the relationships that we have developed over the last several months with our new corporate partners and they, too, are indeed looking forward to the product that we have redefined and redeveloped for the Premier League,” White noted.

The marketing executive, who is also director of tourism, is confident that football will resume and that players who have suffered, more than just financially from a near one year lockdown, will soon begin to recover.

“We feel that we are doing all the things we need to do to make the case and to ensure that the twelve clubs of the league are put in a position where we can put our people back to work and at the same time do it safely, do it responsibly and do it in a way that allows for us to be able to begin to manage some of the psychological and emotional fall out that has happened,” White stated.

He said that the complaints from the players from all the clubs have been the same, as they question the hesitance for the return of sports, and football in particular.

“They are saying to themselves, if everybody else can go to work, why can't I go to work, why can't I earn my income like everybody else who is able to go to work? I think there are a lot of unanswered questions,” White said.

“So, there is that side of the equation that the players are looking at, the coaches are looking at, and they are saying, if everybody else can go to work, why am I unable to do what I do for a living and take care of my family and take care of my responsibilities like everybody else?

“I think that is probably the most troubling thing in the minds of the players that I have spoken to and some of the players that are in the Waterhouse outfit. They are deeply concerned about that,” he added.

The Waterhouse FC president outlined some of the details of the protocols for a safe return of the Premier League that were submitted to the government.

“What has been proposed for these people to go back to work, is that there are no spectators in the arenas or in the stadiums or in the playing area and that there is some amount of testing guaranteed to ensure that we can manage if there are breakouts. If there are positive cases, we can isolate and all the necessary health precautions are adhered to and are in fact documented in the rules of the return to play,” he said.

It is now left to be seen just how long the PFJL will have to wait for a response from the decision makers before it is made clear as to whether or not there will be a shortened 2020-2021 season.