Magic touch

He has been living in relative obscurity for years, now the name Phillip Williams is becoming a household one following his emergence as one of the most promising football coaches in the island.

The 42-year-old Williams has been making an impression in local football, firstly at St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), and now at Tivoli Gardens FC.

After winning the Manning Cup as a player in 1987 under Lebert Halliman, STATHS have not come close since. That is until of late when Williams took charge of the school's junior football programme in 2014 and then the senior team in 2017.

Williams led STATHS to the Manning Cup finals twice in 2017 and 2019, losing both times to Jamaica College and were a losing semi-finalists to eventual winner Kingston College in 2018.

Having showed his worth at the West Kingston-based school and putting STATHS back on the map, it was no surprise when Tivoli Gardens came calling.

Williams, who has a Bachelor's Degree in Education has been teaching at STATHS for 15 years, but his love for football started way back as a decent, budding footballer.

“I used to play football in the Western Confed in Trelawny for Clarks Town FC, but I chose to go to college instead of going semi-pro in Jamaica,” said Williams.

He explained: “Because at the time, based on the fact that we were doing well for Clarks Town, Village United were in the Premier League and I was approached. But when I looked at the salary, I decided to go to college instead.”

Williams actually started his coaching at Clarks Town, but it was when he was given the Under-16 team at STATHS that his talent as a coach came shining through.

“I was in charge of the Under-16 team and took them to the final in 2014, and then I was given the chance to coach the Manning Cup team in 2017,” said William, reflecting his rise through the ranks.

“It's not really a long coaching career, but I look at the coaching at a different level. Some coaches just get talent and put them on the field and so forth,” said Williams.

“If you look at what I have been doing at STATHS and what the programme has been doing with the resource of talent and making it to two finals, there must be something different in terms of our approach down here,” Williams added.

Williams' style has a strong emphasis on defensive displays backed by efficient counter-attack.

“Basically, it's a tactical approach. What we lack in talent we try to maximise as much as possible where tactics are concerned and play within ourselves,” he explained.

“In 2017, people criticised us for being a defensive team, but that was our strength. So we played towards our strength and frustrate opponents and take our chances when our moments arise,” said Williams.

That year, STATHS topped the first round in Group B with 24 points from 10 games ahead of the defending champions Jamaica College with 22 points. They scored just 19 goals while conceding three times compared to the 34 scored by JC.

The red-hot Kingston College netted 57 times in the first round, but when they met STATHS in the semi-finals, the school from Bumpa Hall eked out a 2-1 win and onto their first final in 30 years. Another defensive masterclass saw them draw 1-1 with Jamaica College in the final before losing on penalties.

“In 2018 we were a more adventurous team based on the fact that we had experience of going to the final, and it was unfortunate that we ran into KC in the semi-finals. We had a good game on the day and they were a good team also and they went on to be champions,” he noted.

In 2019, Williams noted that STATHS were a little bit more courageous and even had a change of formation, but they still maintained the fundamental hard work and being tactically prepared for each match and that approach brought them back to the final.

“But right throughout it has been planning and execution. It's not just about depending on the raw talent of the individuals that we have because suffice to most schools, we do not have that abundance of quality. But what we have are boys who are coachable and they carry out tactical instructions to the 't' for the most part,” said Williams.

Now Williams is looking to make his mark in the Red Stripe Premier League, and after a slow and worrying start to the season, Tivoli Gardens are on their way to the play-offs.

The West Kingston-based team, located around the proverbial corner from STATHS, are sitting in fifth position on 43 points, made possible from 12 wins from 29 matches.

They are the hottest team around, winning their last three games with victories over leaders Waterhouse FC, champions Portmore United, and Vere United before the coronavirus put the league on hold.

Tivoli Gardens started poorly losing their first three games and seven of their first 12 games and the pressure was on Williams sitting in the hot seat.

But he has managed to turn things around, and have won seven of their last 10 games and is aiming to win their first title since 2011.