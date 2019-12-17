Phillips, Bicknell target top spots in Open Tennis Championships

THE number one and two seeds, Rowland “Randy” Phillips and Blaise Bicknell, will go into action in the second round of the men's singles of the 2019 JN Bank Open Tennis Championships, which continues this afternoon at Liguanea Club in New Kingston.

Phillips, ranked 1,354 on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men's singles grid, is the defending champion. He received a bye into the second round and should face the winner of the Romeo Edwards versus Adam Harris first-round match that was due to be played yesterday. Phillips will play the winner this evening at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile Bicknell, ranked 1,581 on the ATP men's singles circuit, is down to play unseeded Roshane Allen, who defeated Kevin Robinson 6-1, 7-5 in the first round. This match is scheduled to start today at 6:30 pm.

Another seeded player who will play his opening match in the second round is Felipe Sarrasague, ranked 1,670 in the ATP men's singles. Hewill take on Christopher Whitfield who gained a walk over from Damani Cain.

Meanwhile, fourth-seeded Marcus Malcolm will open his account in the second round when he meets 16th-seed Nicholas Chung, who knocked out 13th-seed Leighton Burton 6-1, 6-0 in the first round.

Other seeded players who are through to the third round after winning second-round encounters were seventh seed Yussuf Migoko who defeated unseeded Akeem Smalling in straight sets 6-1, 6-1; and sixth seed David Goldsmith, who crushed unseeded Duaine Lue Shing 6-0, 6-0.

Also through to the third round are 12th seed Duaine Miller, who breezed past Julius Biggs 6-4, 6-2; Jason Lawson defeated Cole McNair 6-1, 6-1; and unseeded Barry Hazel beat Ashford Knight, who retired, trailing 3-0 in the first set.

Several seeded players were due to be in action yesterday as fifth seed Dimitri Bird was to up against 15th seed Peter Berry, eigth seed Dwayne Pagon was down to face 14th seed Orick Angus, while 11th seed Jacob Bicknell was to meet Alex Goldson.

Meanwhile, in the Men's Class Two matches scheduled today second seed Leighton Burton will take on Christopher Barnett, unseeded Alrick Sproul face third seed Ricarodo Chambers, Luke Bucknor was down to meet sixth seed Ricardo Livingston.

Matches scheduled today in the Ladies 'B' are Simone Hudson versus Racquel Nevers, and Daniella Gentles Silvera going up against Stacey Stratton.

In Men's Class Two, third seed Michael Lyncook beat Alric Sproul 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, while Alphanso McLean, fourth-eed Leopold Fungsang, second seed Richard McNair, Marlon Hosang, and Sean Martin gained walk overs into the second round. Top seed Ricardo Livingston received a bye into the second round.