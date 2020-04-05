Physical trainer Henry flexes creative muscle in keeping footballers in shape

As a physical trainer, Jason “Buju” Henry is used to being heavily tasked with fuelling players of many teams — school, club and national.

But with the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) putting the sporting world on pause, Henry is now forced to adjust to life in the proverbial slow lane.

However, despite not being able to exert his usual energy, passion, drive and grit that he is accustomed to during his sessions, Henry is passing the time at home by expanding his knowledge, while keeping tabs on his players.

Henry is known for his work with teams including, but not limited to, 2018 Manning Cup champions Kingston College, the historic Senior Reggae Girlz team, and Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) outfit Harbour View, having executed with flying colours on every occasion.

“The virus has a negative impact on the physical side of things because the one-on-one session that I normally do with players is no longer possible at the moment. However, time away from the field allows me and the players to think outside the box.

“So as a condition coach, my only option now is to send out programmes and keep in contact with all players via social media and trust them to do work on their own. So whenever things return to normal and we are able to get back on the field, we will see who actually followed through on their programme,” Henry shared with the Jamaica Observer.

“But until then, we just have to do what we have to do to keep ourselves and families safe throughout the crisis, follow the protocols in place and stay informed because life continues after this thing passes,” he added.

Henry, a graduate and now coach at GC Foster College, was able to fuel the respective teams he worked with, as he is always required to be well positioned to keep the players on the field in terms of injury prevention and to have them perform at their optimum at all times.

As such, the 29-year-old believes the science in exercise training online course he is currently doing will aid in improving his craft to better condition his players, as a busy schedule for both club and country awaits when the COVID-19 pandemic blows over.

“So, I am using the time to broaden my scope to become better at what I do and also put together a blueprint of how I can improve the outlook of fitness in Jamaica. In other words, knowing how the body works scientifically will give you an edge in the field and will allow you to get your athlete to that world-beater pace that is uncomfortable to your opponent,” Henry shared.

“So again, with this time on my hand, I want to plan ahead so that when this is over, I should be in a position to carry out my job at the highest level to be the best I can be,” the Spalding High School alumnus and former player of Clarendon-based RSPL club Humble Lion ended.