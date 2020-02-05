Pinnock plans special delivery in Champs swansong

Defending ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' champion, Kingston College's Wayne Pinnock produced a scintillating display in the boys' Class One 110m hurdles at the PUMA/GraceKennedy/Digicel Youngster Goldsmith Classics at National Stadium on Saturday.

He stopped the clock at 13.09 seconds to register the fastest time of the day in his heat.

The time run was just 0.03s outside his own record set at Champs last year, and with virtually two months to go before the showpiece event it is mindboggling just how fast the 19-year-old could go in this his final year.

Running out of lane one on Saturday, Pinnock was out of the block in a flash and led the field after the first three hurdles. At no point did he look like being caught and was across the finishing line while his nearest challenger still had three hurdles to clear.

Despite not returning for the final in late evening, the Kingston College student had certainly done enough to get the attention of the fans who had seen his mid-morning display, and those who had only heard about it.

Pinnock even surprised himself with how fast he went.

“I knew that I would run fast because in training last week coach was timing me to the fifth hurdle and I was doing some good times, but I thought I would run like 13.20s,” he admitted.

The Champs veteran described his performance as “fantastic” and said of his own record “it's going to go”.

“I have set myself a target of 12.9 or 12.8, but for sure, definitely, the record will go,” he said.

No high school student has broken through the 13-second barrier and that sort of accomplishment is not lost on the KC sixth-former.

“To be the first high school athlete to do that would be a pleasure, knowing that I have worked so hard. I don't think words could express how that would make me feel, for sure, but for now I will continue to work hard and keep the focus,” noted Pinnock.

Few will doubt that the record will go after Saturday's performance, but Pinnock is planning a treat for fans at the right place, and at the right time.

When asked if he would go after the record before Champs he replied: “I don't think so; I will wait on the time for that to happen. When the 30,000-capacity of people are in the stadium, that would be shocking.”

Pinnock will next compete this Saturday at the Milo Western Relays that will be held at G C Foster College. For those who missed his performance over the hurdles, however they will have to wait to catch a glimpse of him as he will be performing in his other event, the long jump.

He also holds the record of 8.05m for the long jump set at Champs last year when he became the first athlete to go beyond the 8-metre mark.