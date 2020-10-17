Player with J'can roots Jones joins Hungarian champions Ferencvárosi
Zyen Jones signed with Hungarian champions Ferencvárosi TC on Tuesday to complete a highly anticipated move as he takes his second aim at football in Europe.
Jones, whose father is Jamaican, is a former Under-19 and Under-20 USA international. He previously played Major League Soccer (MLS) as a youth for Atlanta United Academy in the USA before joining German first division team Schalke.
He then returned to Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League (USL), but kept his options of returning to Europe open.
Jones put pen to paper last December to sign with agents Byron Taylor of Apex Sports Management [London, UK] and Michael Brown [Dortmund, Germany], who both promised to get him back into Europe. That promise was fulfilled with the completion of the signing to Ferencvárosi on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old, who had been released by Charlotte, signed a one-year contract on a free transfer, with the possibility of a further two years at the club based on his performances.
Ferencvárosi have won the Hungarian domestic league title 31 times and are currently hunting a third-straight title, after winning back-to-back titles over the last two seasons. They also qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage this year and will face Barcelona in the group stage on Tuesday.
Despite playing for the US at the youth level, Jones is still eligible to represent the country of his father's birth and is open to the idea of playing for Jamaica.
Agents Taylor and Brown have demonstrated with this signing, their commitment to provide opportunities to young footballers and are currently looking to place a number of other Jamaican players in clubs across their European network.
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy