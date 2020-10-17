Player with J'can roots Jones joins Hungarian champions Ferencvárosi

Zyen Jones signed with Hungarian champions Ferencvárosi TC on Tuesday to complete a highly anticipated move as he takes his second aim at football in Europe.

Jones, whose father is Jamaican, is a former Under-19 and Under-20 USA international. He previously played Major League Soccer (MLS) as a youth for Atlanta United Academy in the USA before joining German first division team Schalke.

He then returned to Charlotte Independence in the United Soccer League (USL), but kept his options of returning to Europe open.

Jones put pen to paper last December to sign with agents Byron Taylor of Apex Sports Management [London, UK] and Michael Brown [Dortmund, Germany], who both promised to get him back into Europe. That promise was fulfilled with the completion of the signing to Ferencvárosi on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, who had been released by Charlotte, signed a one-year contract on a free transfer, with the possibility of a further two years at the club based on his performances.

Ferencvárosi have won the Hungarian domestic league title 31 times and are currently hunting a third-straight title, after winning back-to-back titles over the last two seasons. They also qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage this year and will face Barcelona in the group stage on Tuesday.

Despite playing for the US at the youth level, Jones is still eligible to represent the country of his father's birth and is open to the idea of playing for Jamaica.

Agents Taylor and Brown have demonstrated with this signing, their commitment to provide opportunities to young footballers and are currently looking to place a number of other Jamaican players in clubs across their European network.

— Dwayne Richards