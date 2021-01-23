Players failing to convert potential, laments Mohammed

DHAKA, Bangladesh (CMC) — Interim Captain Jason Mohammed said his inexperienced West Indies had so far failed to convert their potential into performance resulting in the series loss to Bangladesh yesterday.

West Indies, featuring six debutants, crashed to a six-wicket loss in Wednesday's opening One-Day International (ODI) and followed up with a seven-wicket defeat here, to trail 0-2 in the three-match series.

In both matches at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, the touring side's batting failed to muster 150, leaving the hosts with uncomplicated run chases.

“I think the wicket looked a lot better today, [so] we thought if we bat first and put some runs on the board we could have defended it and even bowled them out, so that was the idea behind [winning the toss and batting],” Mohammed said afterwards.

“Obviously we know it's a little bit of inexperience — a lot of guys are making their debuts. Obviously the guys have their potential, [but] I think we're just not putting performances together.

“We're not able to build big partnerships or get individuals to big scores. The guys are capable so hopefully we can put that right in the last game.”

After being bundled out for 122 in the first ODI, West Indies were only marginally better yesterday, scraping 148, with only Rovman Powell showing any resistance with 41.

Not for the first time, the Caribbean side struggled against the menacing Bangladesh spin attack, with off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming four for 25 in a man-of-the-match performance and left-armed spinner Shakib-al-Hasan ending with two for 30.

Mohammed, who also failed in both matches, acknowledged the difficulty involved in facing the home side's spinners.

“They have two quality spinners, especially Shakib, who is one of the best in the world and Mehidy has done well for Bangladesh,” the Trinidadian said.

“They have been good and we have not been able to manage them and that's the reason we have been getting those low totals.”

The defeat was the seventh-successive one at the hands of Bangladesh and the second-straight series defeat, and West Indies will need to come up with a special performance in Monday's final match in Chattogram to avoid a chastening series whitewash.

West Indies will not want a repeat of their last visit to the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium 10 years ago when they slumped to their second-lowest-ever total in ODIs, dismissed for 61.

Shakib played a key role in that game, snatching four wickets.

Mohammed said they would wait to see the conditions at the venue, in the coastal south-eastern city, before determining their approach.

“I think when we get there we'll formulate a plan, looking at the conditions. We'll see what we will do and what plans we put in place to try and put in a better performance.”