PLCA Chairman Henry envisions great benefits from 3ROCK's role in RSPL

With much expected to come from the historic multimedia initiative 3ROCK, Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) Chairman Mike Henry believes the 2019/20 season of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) is poised to be the best yet.

Henry, who is optimistic about the RSPL one day becoming a full-fledged professional league up from its semi-pro status, pointed out that he has already taken steps to ensure a better quality product, and the introduction of 3ROCK will play an important role in aiding that effort.

The Chris Dehring-chaired 3ROCK initiative is an incredible multimedia platform that is expected to benefit the country's football, as it presents the opportunity for the Premier League to build on its intellectual property.

Along with 3ROCK, which is an amalgam of five of the most dynamic media entities – Phase 3, Ready TV , Jamaica Observer, CVM TV, and KLAS ESPN Radio — the PLCA has also launched its own 24/7 channel RSPL TV to enhance the league's coverage.

As a result, the RSPL season, scheduled to commence today, will for the first time in its history see over 200 games being covered across the respective media platforms.

Henry expressed his delight at the 3ROCK partnership, which will not only build the league's audience base, but also result in substantial financial benefits for the clubs at a later point.

“I think 3ROCK will be very beneficial in that it brings together a family of marketers from the different mediums that you have to transmit in or returning, all rights on. And therefore, in each area, you can create more spin-off materials that has a value and that enhances the interest in the game.

“But more importantly, you're going to have a station, that's a Premier League station, that will benefit the clubs, so they can go back and review what took place and analyse what they did wrong. So the whole thing must enhance a more professional approach,” Henry told the Jamaica Observer at Thursday's launch at Jamaica Football Federation offices.

“I think it (3ROCLK) is great; I think it is an achievement that I'm quite proud of and I think is important. The structure is there, we just need to build on the structure to make it more professional and more respectful. So let's see what else we can achieve and achieve them in a three-year cycle of development,” added Henry, who is also chairman of Clarendon-based outfit, Humble Lion.

For Jamaica Observer's managing director, Julian Rogers, the more significant feat was the manner in which the media entities were able to come together in such a short space of time to put in a bid for the coverage of the Red Stripe Premier League.

“Lot of hours went into pulling the bid together by ensuring, of course, that we were putting on the table, the options for extensive coverage of these games. We are talking about over 200 games, we are talking about mobilising television facilities, reporters for radio and TV and also of course, for print.

“And that I think has been the significance of this particular enterprise, bringing together the forces. That I think is the real driver, that you have people with the experience, you have people with a command of coverage,” Rogers reasoned.

“As for Observer, it enhances our coverage of the game, as we would make an effort to cover the game in the best way possible. I think the ingredient here that interests us a great deal was the fact of being able to represent, not just the game, but also the players, the communities from which the players come from, the people who are the administrators of the game, etc. So we put a greater human face on the coverage of the game itself,” he added.

Meanwhile, Michael Ricketts, president of Jamaica Football Federation, concurred that 3ROCK augurs well for the growth of Jamaica's football.

“This 3ROCK initiative certainly must impact the sport in a very positive way. With the PFAJ no longer in existence, the PLCA and the JFF must now come together to ensure that the whole organisation of the Premier League be at a premium.

“So we are working closer with Chairman Mike Henry and the PLCA staff members and so far things have been going well. So we are just hopeful and optimistic that as time goes and as things unfold, that we will see the positive impact, especially at the club level,” Ricketts shared.