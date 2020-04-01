PLCA extends suspension of RSPL

The Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) has decided to extend the suspension of the Red Stripe Premier League indefinitely, as stakeholders agree to the completion of the league.

At a virtual meeting of the directors held on Monday, the decision was taken to continue the suspension that started on March 12, and it was also heard that, “The clubs are in favour of completion of the league commencing as soon as possible, in the circumstances.”

Four options were tabled at the meeting, three of which “provided for the completion of the league, commencing at different start dates in May or June or July, while the other was for cancellation”.

It was heard also that the sponsors were committed “to honour [ing] completion of their contracts on resumption and completion of the league”.

The release also recommended that while payments to players and staff during the suspension of the league was at the discretion of the clubs and was “unrelated to and not determined by PLCA's sponsors' agreements,” they should not exceed 50 per cent of the agreed amount and “on resumption of the league, full salaries will be paid”.

Another meeting is to be held sometime this month when Government's guidelines dictate, and they have addressed issues that would emanate from the plans to complete the season, the release said.

At the time of the suspension, Waterhouse Football Club led with 54 points, one more than Mount Peasant Football Academy, both after playing 29 games, while defending champions Portmore United and Humble Lion football clubs were tied on 46 points from 28 games, followed by Tivoli Gardens Football Club and Dunbeholden Football Club on 43 points, completing the top six and play-off spots.

At the foot of the points table in the relegation zone are UWI FC and Vere United on 18 points from 29 games each.

— Paul Reid