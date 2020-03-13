PLCA suspends RSPL in light of virus threat

As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to wreak havoc on sports around the globe, the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) has now joined the rapidly growing list as the current season has been temporarily suspended due to the outbreak.

According to vice-chairman of the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) Carvel Stewart, the decision to postpone games scheduled between yesterday and Monday was taken in consultation with the Michael Ricketts-led Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) administration, based on the Government's request to refrain from having public gatherings.

Jamaica has been in panic mode over the past couple of days with two confirmed imported cases forcing the State to execute sweeping contingencies such as suspending public events, including the popular GraceKennedy/ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.

Stewart pointed out that further discussions will be held sometime next week to determine the prospects of the postponed games, and by extension, the league.

The RSPL is currently in its latter stages with approximately four games remaining in regular season, which will be followed by play-offs leading into the semi-finals and final.

“We have to be very careful because we are aware of how dangerous this virus can be and so we made that decision. We will be meeting again next week to determine if we will go as of next round or we will be having further delays.

“We are following up; there are further discussions about training and so on and even possibly getting all of our clubs tested and we will see how far we can go in achieving that,” Stewart shared during a press conference at JFF offices yesterday.

The Jamaican Government, in another move to contain the spread of the deadly disease, has also agreed on protocols to shut down the school system for a period of 14 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, Andrew Anguin, brand manager of title sponsor Red Stripe, is in full support of the PLCA's decision.

“We support the PLCA in its decision to suspend matches at this time. It's the right thing to do at a time when each of us must take proactive steps in the concerted effort to address this pandemic,” Anguin shared.

Meanwhile, following careful consideration and consultation the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) ordered the indefinite postponement of the remainder of Senior Cup fixtures, training camps for senior women, Under-19 women and Under-15 boys, along with all cricket-related activities under its purview.

This has come as a result of the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.