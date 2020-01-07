Irish test

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons wants his side's new “never-say-die” attitude to continue in the upcoming limited overs series against Ireland.

Under the new leadership of Simmons and Captain Kieron Pollard, West Indies gave a spirited showing against the highly ranked India on the recent tour in December, and will be hoping to carry that momentum into the upcoming contests against the minnows.

“I am expecting a little more of what I saw in India,” Simmons said here as the Windies prepared for today's first One-Day International (ODI).

“The way we played the cricket, the attitude we had on the field and the never-say-die attitude even when India were going well, are all things we need to continue doing well.

“I think every series we need to be looking to get that one per cent better in everything we do, so that is what I expect to see from them in this Ireland series.”

West Indies take on minnows Ireland in the three-match ODI series starting at Kensington Oval today, with the second match bowling off on Thursday.

The final match of the series is set for next Sunday in Grenada, the venue for the opening Twenty20 International of the three-match series.

St Kitts will then host the final two T20 Internationals on January 18 and 19.

Simmons said the team was upbeat heading into the upcoming series but were expecting stiff competition from the visitors.

“Ireland are a good team. They are resilient and they will give you a very good run,” said Simmons, a former long-term coach of Ireland.

“They are capable of beating any team. We have to make sure we are at our best when we meet them. That is why we stress on the quality of our preparation and we want to make sure we have all systems in place before we take on Ireland.”

He continued: “You always expect a fight and expect them to give everything. We have to play our game and concentrate on what we have to do. We know what we're trying to achieve and how to go about it.

“I'm looking forward to seeing our bowlers, they know exactly how we want to play and I want to see what they are going to produce when given the opportunity.”

Simmons also pointed to the positive impact Pollard had made ever since he was appointed ahead of the start of the trip to India last year.

“The players understand the way he plays and the way he wants the team to play,” the Trinidadian explained.

“That is the first message we got — to back everybody and give everyone a chance. [It's] up to the players to take their chances. He's brought that level of comfort to everyone.”