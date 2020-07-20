PLJIC pursues aggressive agenda

The Premier League of Jamaica Interim Committee (PLJIC), which has been tasked by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) with the responsibility of establishing a strategic and business model to professionalise the Premier League and facilitate the development of football, is pursuing an aggressive agenda.

The establishment of a new company that will principally be responsible for the commercialisation and marketing of the league; the implementation of a robust governance system to include the appointment of independent directors on the board of this new entity and the election of an independent director as chair; the formation and operationalisation of subcommittees, to include audit, branding and marketing, and infrastructure, with results-driven terms of references; enhancement of the commercial value of the clubs and players through a variety of means, particularly media and broadcasting options; the creation of innovative and sustainable revenue streams for clubs; the engagement of elite youth teams, male and female, attached to premier league teams, pursuing rigorous technical programmes and engaged in active competition; the involvement of foreign special talent on a limited basis in galvanising spectator interest and internationalising the product the league; the implementation of a competitive salary scale or rates in securing talent retention; critical support for a tier two competition as part of player pathway; the inculcation of a culture of stakeholder consultation and partnerships are among the raft of imperatives being developed by the committee for submission to the JFF.

The committee, which has been meeting formally since February of this year, is collaborating with a consultant to finalise the strategic and business plan which will, among other things, incorporate methodologies for securing capital investment and financial partnerships for the league over a minimum three-year period.

The plan will have performance metrics, timelines, and qualitative criteria for evaluating the development and progress of the sport using benchmarks established by Concacaf and Fifa.

In validation of its mandate, the committee has endorsed the proposal from the JFF that the name of the new entity should reflect the federation's strategic goal of professionalising football in Jamaica, not just at the Premier League level.

The committee is chaired by Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association and has representation from both the JFF and the Premier League Clubs Association, as well as independent representatives. A full report with its recommendations will be submitted to the JFF board and the country by the end of July.