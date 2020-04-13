Pogba 'hungry to come back' from injury
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Manchester United star Paul Pogba said he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this season after battling a nagging ankle injury.
“I'm already training and touching the ball,” Pogba, who hasn't played since December 26, told the United Podcast.
“I've been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I'm almost there so I'm just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.”
“You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way. It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.”
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has hinted the 27-year-old could leave Old Trafford if he is unhappy at the end of the season.
However, the Premier League has been put on hold indefinitely due to the spread of the deadly virus.
“You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don't know if people really know what happened,” Pogba added.
“So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.
“I had a cast on it, a plaster cast so it went very well, but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle [after which] I could feel something again.
“So I had to have an operation and now, here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy