Pollard produces fireworks in final trial match
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Red Force Captain Kieron Pollard warmed up nicely for next month's Super50 Cup when he narrowly missed out on a hundred in Trinidad and Tobago's final trial match on Wednesday.
The big-hitting right-hander slammed 95 from 86 balls to rescue his side after they plunged to 41 for four, after opting to bat first at Queen's Park Oval.
He belted three fours and eight sixes and dominated a 100-run, fifth-wicket stand with former West Indies Test Captain Denesh Ramdin who made 22, helping the innings to 190 all out in the 43rd over.
Pollard, the West Indies white ball skipper, will be available to lead Red Force in the upcoming February 7-27 campaign after declining selection for the three-match One-Day International series in Bangladesh starting next week, due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation in the South Asian country.
Fast bowlers Anderson Phillip (3-22) and Terrance Hinds (3-24) finished with three wickets apiece while seamer Rayad Emrit picked up two for 23.
In reply, Isaiah Rajah top-scored with 61 off 96 deliveries while veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 42 from 60 balls, as the Imran Khan XI eased to a four-wicket victory in the 46th over.
The left-handed Rajah stroked three fours and a six while Bravo notched three fours and three sixes, the pair posting 75 for the fourth wicket to pull the innings around from 57 for three.
Selectors met after the contest to pick the final 15-man squad for the upcoming tournament which is being staged in Antigua.
