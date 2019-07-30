Pollard's half-century in vain as Bravo's Hawks sneak last-ball win

TORONTO, Canada (CMC) — Kieron Pollard blasted a whirlwind half-century, but it came in a losing cause as Dwayne Bravo's Winnipeg pulled off a thrilling run chase to beat Toronto Nationals by three wickets off the last ball in the Global T20 Canada here yesterday.

Sent in at the CAA Centre, Nationals piled up an imposing 216 for seven off their 20 overs with opener Rodrigo Thomas top-scoring with 65 off 46 deliveries.

Pollard punched 52 off just 21 balls, while veteran Yuvraj Singh, skippering the side, lashed 45 off 26 deliveries.

Nationals lost Chirag Suri for five in the second over with the score on 14, but Thomas put on 41 for the second wicket with Heinrich Klaasen (15) and 77 for the third wicket with Yuvraj.

Thomas notched three fours and five sixes while Yuvrah counted four fours and two sixes before falling at the end of the 13th over.

Canadian Thomas was one of two wickets to fall in the 16th over, but Pollard arrived to belt three fours and five sixes, in a 51-run sixth wicket partnership off 22 balls with South African Chris Green (11).

Pollard perished to the second ball of the final over in an all-Trinidadian connection, holing out to fellow countryman Rayad Emrit at long on off medium pacer Dwayne Bravo who finished with four for 39 from his four overs.

In reply Australian opener Chris Lynn handed Hawks a sensational start smashing a top score of 89 off 48 balls as he put on 48 for the first wicket with Shaiman Anwar (43) and 117 for the second wicket with Sunny Sohal (58).

But what should have been a simple finish quickly turned dramatic as Bravo was dismissed for one off the first ball of the penultimate over, with Hawks requiring only seven for victory.

Lynn was then run out off the very next ball after hitting two fours and 10 sixes, and just two runs came from the next four balls to leave Hawks needing four runs off the last over.

Emrit fell for one off the second ball and with the scores tied, Hamza Tariq perished for three off the fifth, but Umair Ghani scrambled a single off the last ball to hand Hawks their second win.

In Sunday's nightcap, former West Indies batting star Lendl Simmons struck a half-century as Brampton Wolves beat Edmonton Royals by 27 runs at the same venue.

The right-handed Simmons carved out 59 off 34 balls with five fours and five sixes while veteran Pakistani Shahid Afridi slammed a stunning 40-ball unbeaten 81 to lift Wolves to 207 for five off their 20 overs.