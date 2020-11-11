Pollard's Mumbai Indians thrash Hetmyers' Delhi to take fifth IPL title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — West Indies white-ball Captain Kieron Pollard and left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer failed to make a big impact in the final of the Indian Premier League, which was won by Mumbai Indians for the fifth time yesterday.

Hetmyer, playing for Delhi Capitals, and Pollard, playing for the new champions, both fell for single-figure scores before Mumbai, powered by a run-a-ball 68 from their captain, Rohit Sharma, clinched the title with a five-wicket win at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Hetmyer, batting at six, made five before he was caught at short third man from an upper cut at a short, wide delivery from left-armed pacer Trent Boult, a foe he will face in higher intensity battles for West Indies in the coming weeks in New Zealand.

Pollard, batting at five, scored nine before he was bowled, dragging a delivery from South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada into his stumps.

Delhi, choosing to bat, reached 156 for seven from their allocation of 20 overs, thanks to a run-a-ball, unbeaten 65 from their captain, Shreyas Iyer, and 56 off 38 balls from fellow India international Rishabh Pant.

Iyer and Pant put on 96 for the fourth wicket, after Delhi's innings ran into turbulence on 22 for three in the fourth over.

Pant and Hetmyer, however, were two of four wickets Delhi lost inside the last six overs for 38.

Boult was the most successful Mumbai bowler with three for 30 from his allotted four overs and Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile took two for 29 from his four overs.

In reply, Mumbai made a confident start before South African Quinton de Kock was caught behind off Australian Marcus Stoinis for 20.

Mumbai were 45 for one in the fifth over and with Sharma typically striking the ball with languid ease around the ground, there was never any panic in the new champions' camp.

Pollard's dismissal in the 18th over meant that Mumbai still needed 10 from 17 balls and though they lost Hardik Pandya with one run needed, they crossed the finish line with nine balls remaining in the match.