Pollard slapped with fine for ignoring umpires
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Kieron Pollard has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC), after being found guilty of disobeying umpires' instructions during the second Twenty20 International in Florida last weekend.
In addition, the 32-year-old was also slapped with one demerit point. Four demerit points within a 24-month period leads to a ban.
The sanction came after Pollard ignored the umpire's repeated instructions not to call a substitute player on to the field without first making a request.
Pollard was advised by umpires to wait until the end of the next over but failed to comply.
The Trinidadian denied the charge but was subsequently found guilty at a hearing attended by ICC match referee Jeff Crowe.
West Indies lost the match by 22 runs under Duckworth-Lewis-Stern after rain halted their pursuit of India's 168 at Central Broward Regional Park and Stadium.
The Caribbean had lost the opening match by four wickets on Saturday at the same venue.
