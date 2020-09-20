Pollard tastes defeat as Mumbai lose opener

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (CMC) — Kieron Pollard tasted defeat for the first time in 13 matches as reigning Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians crashed to a five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in the tournament curtain-raiser here yesterday.

The West Indies white-ball skipper made just 18 off 14 balls batting at number six and it was left to Saurabh Tiwary with 42 and Quinton de Kock with 33 to fire Mumbai up to 162 for nine off their 20 overs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In reply, Super Kings without West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo chased down their target with four balls to spare thanks to dashing half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu (71) and Faf du Plessis (58 not out).

Pollard recently oversaw Trinbago Knight Riders' historic capture of a record fourth Caribbean Premier League title when they played unbeaten in 12 games in the showpiece which ended in Trinidad earlier this month.

His hopes of extending that unbeaten streak were lifted when Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) perished cheaply as Mumbai reduced Super Kings to six for two at the end of the second over of their run chase.

But Rayudu punched half-dozen fours and three sixes in a 48-ball knock while South African du Plessis struck six fours off 44 deliveries, the pair posting 115 for the third wicket to put Super Kings in sight of the win.

Super Kings needed five from the last over and du Plessis lashed the first two deliveries from left-arm pacer Trent Boult for boundaries.

Earlier, Mumbai benefited from two partnerships after they were sent in, de Kock and Rohit Sharma (12) posting 46 for the first wicket and Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav (17) adding a further 44 for the third wicket.

Pollard, who arrived in the 15th over, lashed one four and a six before falling to a catch at the wicket off the impressive South African pacer Lungi Ngidi (3-38) at the start of the penultimate over.