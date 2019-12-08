Pollard urges better execution from bowlers in crucial T20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (CMC) — West Indies Captain Kieron Pollard says he wants a more clinical performance from his bowlers in today's all-important second Twenty20 International against India.

The Caribbean side excelled with the bat in Friday's opener, piling up 207 for five in Hyderabad but watched as India overhauled the target with eight balls to spare.

Pollard said while he could not fault the batting group, there was a need for improved execution from his bowlers in order to rescue the three-match series.

“I think we batted pretty well. If you asked us to come and score 200 runs, more often than not we'll take that,” Pollard said.

“Our discipline with the ball let us down in terms of our execution. There were 23 extras — 14 or 15 of those were wide deliveries — and when you look at that, that's extra balls and extra overs as well, and when you give a class team like India those sort of extra deliveries, you're destined for trouble.

“No-balls are something we stress on in terms of them being non-negotiable and we bowled a couple of them. It's something we need to look at.”

Seamer Kesrick Williams proved expensive, his 3.4 overs leaking 60 runs, while fast bowler Jason Holder and left-arm spinner Khary Pierre also lacked containment.

Sent in, West Indies got a top score of 56 from Shimron Hetmyer — his maiden T20 International fifty — while left-handed opener Evin Lewis scored 40, Pollard got 37, and rookie Brandon King, 31.

The total was West Indies' highest in nearly 3 ½ years and Pollard said the performance was reason for encouragement.

“We can find the negative in every situation but that's not what life is about. Life is about the positivity, life is about going forward and looking to improve,” he argued.

“I must commend the batters, the way how they went out and they executed. Young Lewis and his intent at the start, the running between the wickets, Hetmyer getting back into the runs, Brandon King scoring some runs.

“It's exciting times for us. We're not going to get everything right overnight but it's a work in progress. I'm pretty contented as captain. We'll have a conversation and move on.”

West Indies will be looking to level the series in today's contest at the Greenfield International Stadium, and avoid an eighth-straight defeat and third-successive series loss to India.

And Pollard said it was important for the Windies to focus heavily on doing the basics correctly, in order to be successful.