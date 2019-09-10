Pooran haunts Tridents as Amazon Warriors remain unbeaten

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Nicholas Pooran returned to haunt the team which let him go, slamming a stroke-filled unbeaten half-century as Guyana's Amazon Warriors strolled to their third-straight win with a dominant 47-run victory over Barbados Tridents here Sunday night.

Sent in at the Guyana National Stadium, Amazon Warriors recovered from a shaky start to post a challenging 180 for four, with the left-handed Pooran stroking 61 off just 30 balls.

Left-handed opener Chandrapaul Hemraj had earlier punished the Tridents's bowlers with a top score of 63 from 55 deliveries, while all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford arrived late on to unleash a savage 14-ball unbeaten 32.

In reply, Tridents extended their woeful run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) dating back to last season, dismissed for 133 in the 17th over with only Ashley Nurse, batting at number seven, showing any enterprise with a top score of 40 of 25 balls.

South African left-hander JP Duminy, a late inclusion in the Tridents squad, was the only other player to reach 20.

Fast bowler Romario Shepherd further enhanced his credentials by snatching four for 13 from just 16 balls, while leg-spinner Shadab Khan picked up two for 39.

The victory sent the hosts to the top of the early standings on six points, alongside Trinbago Knight Riders on points but ahead of them on net run rate.

Tridents, meanwhile, have now lost eight games on the trot dating back to last season when they won two of their first three outings before losing the next seven, including all five home games at Kensington Oval.

It was Tridents, however, who struck the early blow when captain Jason Holder had Brandon King (1) caught at the wicket, top-edging a pacy short-ball in the third over with eight runs on the board.

Hemraj counter-attacked, dominating a 35-run, second-wicket stand with Shimron Hetmyer, who spent 12 balls over nine before being brilliantly taken by a diving substitute Hayden Walsh at point off fast bowler Roshon Primus (2-35).

When captain Shoaib Malik nicked Primus behind for four at 63 for three in the 10th over, the hosts were desperately in need of impetus and got it courtesy of Pooran.

The Trinidadian, who featured for Tridents last season, belted three fours and five sixes — mostly clean leg-side hits — as he put on 37 with Hemraj for the fourth, and an exhilarating 78 off a mere 29 balls with Rutherford in an unbroken fifth wicket partnership.

The pair audaciously blasted 72 runs from the last four overs, with Pooran clobbering three sixes in the final over from West Indies left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer which leaked 21 runs.

Rutherford, twice cleared the boundary with Holder in the 18th over, for two of his four sixes.

Tridents then had the worst possible start when Englishman Alex Hales played back and was bowled first ball of the innings by Hemraj trundling his left-arm spin.

Thereafter, Tridents lost wickets steadily. Opener Johnson Charles (19) found deep midwicket's lap off Shadab in the fourth over, rookie left-hander Leniko Boucher (16) drove the Pakistani to Odean Smith on the edge of the circle in the sixth over before Jonathan Carter (2), another left-hander, played on to Shoaib's off spin in the seventh over at 44 for four.

Holder was run out for four in the eighth over and Duminy lost his leg stump playing on to seamer Keemo Paul before Nurse, who punched three fours and three sixes, inspired a 44-run, seventh-wicket stand with Primus (14).

Pooran ended the partnership, however, pulling off a brilliant diving leg-side catch after Nurse attempted to paddle sweep Shepherd in the 15th over.