The Punisher!

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Left-hander Nicholas Pooran struck the first hundred of this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the second-fastest in tournament history as Guyana Amazon Warriors brushed aside an improved St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven wickets.

Chasing 151 in the final match at Queen's Park Oval here yesterday, Amazon Warriors shook off an indifferent start to reach their target with 15 balls to spare, with Pooran hitting an electrifying unbeaten 100 off just 45 balls — his maiden one in the shortest format.

The 24-year-old Trinidadian dominated a 128-run unbroken fourth-wicket stand with New Zealander Ross Taylor (28 not out), which pulled Amazon Warriors around from the doldrums of 25 for three in the sixth over after off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2-33) had made key strikes.

Earlier, Pooran's fellow countryman Joshua Da Silva had carved out his maiden 50 in Twenty20s to help Patriots post a competitive 150 for five off their 20 overs.

Sent in, they slumped to 22 for two in the third over after Kieran Powell was bowled by captain and off-spinner Chris Green (2-31) for two and Evin Lewis chopped on for 15 to debutant off-spinner Kevin Sinclair whose four overs went for just nine runs.

But the 22-year-old Da Silva bolstered the innings with an excellent 59 off 46 deliveries, emerging from a slow start to strike five fours and a couple of sixes.

More importantly, he put on 29 for the third wicket with Ben Dunk (19) and an invaluable 68 for the fourth wicket with Denesh Ramdin, who slammed three sixes in an unbeaten 37 off 30 balls.

Da Silva eventually perished in the 18th over, failing to keep out a Romario Shepherd yorker, but Patriots still managed to gather 53 from the final 30 balls of the innings.

The game shifted firmly in Patriots' favour when Amazon Warriors lost Brandon King (15), Sinclair (5) and Shimron Hetmyer (1) in the space of nine balls with just five runs added.

King top-edged an ugly shot at a short one from fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and skied to wicketkeeper Ramdin, while Sinclair scooped one back to Jaggesar who then had Hetmyer caught behind playing a forcing shot in the same over.

Promoted to number four, Pooran grasped the new responsibility firmly. He attacked Jaggesar with sixes off consecutive overs from the right-armer, before ripping into Trinidadian leg-spinner Imran Khan by smashing 18 from his second over — the 11th of the innings.

An edge to the third man boundary off Joseph raised his 50 off 25 balls at the start of the 13th over and he passed his previous CPL best of 81 at the end of the 17th over with a single to cover off left-armer Sohail Tanvir.

With Amazon Warriors requiring only 16 from 18 balls at the start of the next over, triple figures for Pooran seemed unlikely, but the rising star lashed three successive sixes off Kiwi leg-spinner Ish Sodhi to reach the landmark in style.

The victory moved Amazon Warriors into third on six points while Patriots remained rooted to the bottom from a single win in seven outings.