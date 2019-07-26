Port Antonio Academy lift Portland Under-20 title

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — Port Antonio Academy defeated St George's Sports Club 4-2 in a hard fought battle to take hold of their third title in the Portland FA Portland Credit Union Under-20 competition at Carder Park recently.

Port Antonio Academy also won the Under-13 and Under-15 titles earlier in the season.

In the Under-20 finale, goals were scored by Port Antonio Academy Nickoi Hartley (30th, 90th), Jerome McLeary (106th) and Tyrese Shaw (11th), while Jahmanie Hamilton (68th & 75th) replied for St George's.

In a very competitive game, Port Antonio Academy started out attacking through Nickoi Hartley, Andrew Layne, Tyrese Shaw, and Benjamin Byfield as St George's countered through Jahmanie Hamilton, Romario Darding, Shadane Lopez, and Tyrese Matthews.

Port Antonio's Layne and Byfield should have sent them ahead but seem to have forgotten their shooting boots as they were off target and when they were St George's custodian Armoni Jones had little to do.

Port Antonio took the lead on the half hour when Adrian Green long pass found Robert Marks who crossed to Nickoi Hartley who fired pass two defenders and custodian Armoni Jones to make it 1-0.

The second half saw a new St George's stringing passes together Jahmanie Hamilton, Romario Darding, Shadane Lopez and Tyrese Matthews as the Port Antonio Academy defense scrambled to clear. Romario Harding went down the left flank and squared to Hamilton, who fired home on the volley, beating custodian Thomas Williams to level the score.

St George's kept the pressure on and shortly after Hamilton sent them ahead when he moved through the middle and fired pass Williams seven minutes later in the seventy-fifth minute making it St George's two, Port Antonio Academy one.

Port Antonio not daunted, caught St George's on the counter as Adrian Green long pass over to Hartley in added time fired home making it two goals each in the 90th minute forcing the game into extra time.

St George's failed to adjust to the extra time as Port Antonio took advantage and went ahead in the 106th minute when substitute Jerome McLeary fired home from close range, making it three goals to two.

Port Antonio continued to dominate and the Georgians got frustrated as defender John Sawyers brought down substitute Kemar Campbell in the penalty area as referee Ricardo McKenzie pointed to the penalty spot.

The resultant kick from the spot by Tyrese Shaw had custodian Jones going in the wrong direction as the ball lodged to his left, making it 4-2.

Brenton Lopez, St George's coach, was disappointed with the result.

“”It was a good game... we got back in the game and went ahead dominating the second half and gave up a gaol as they came back and sent the game into extra time and we lost. Congatulations to Port Antonio Academy,” he said.

Lopez's opposite Marlon Hylton was elated with the victory. “We came out knowing that St George's is an experienced team as we lost and drew with them earlier in the season, but the team came out with courage and determination. We dominated the first half, got a goal but squandered a number of chances, he lamented.

President of the Portland Football Association Raymond Grant said “we are happy with the clubs and the effort they are putting in to help develop the youth programme”.

— Everard Owen