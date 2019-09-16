Port Antonio clip Titchfield 2-1

Port Antonio , Portland — Port Antonio High clipped Titchfield High 2-1 in the ISSA/Wata da Costa Cup Port Antonio derby on Saturday afternoon at Carder Park.

Benjamin Byfield in the 30th and Jerome McLeary in the 83rd were on target for Port Antonio, while Cardif McKenzie in the 37th minute replied for Titchfield.

Port Antonio took the lead on the counter down the right flank as Okeitho James broke up a Titchfield attack and relayed a pass to Byfield, who dismissed a defender and custodian Rasheme Clarke before calmly placing the ball into an empty goal.

Titchfield were back on level terms shortly after when Shoman Gilmore moved up the left flank and shot at goal only for goalkeeper Maximus Davis to spill the ball, and McKenzie pounced to fire home.

Port Antonio found the clincher when Benjamin passed to McLeary, who fired home.

Titchfield's coach Renault Tomlinson was disappointed. “Coming out of this game without a point can hurt us. We had so many chances but failed to capitalise,” he said.

Winning coach Marlon Hylton was happy. “These three points are vital to us as there are only six games and it is important to win, as a loss or draw can get us out. I am happy for the team and the victory.

