Portland FA boss Grant says parish's football heading in right direction

PORT ANTONIO, Portland — President of the Portland Football Association (PFA) Raymond Grant used the opportunity at the podium to trumpet the strides that have been made across the parish's football infrastructure.

Speaking at the PFA's award ceremony at Hotel Tim Bamboo in Port Antonio on Saturday evening, the long-serving parish boss regaled sponsors, players, private and public sector partnerships in the development of fields.

Also, he deemed the just-concluded seasaon a “tremendous success at all levels”.

“We have seen increases in sponsorship with some of our sponsors, particularly the Portland Cooperative Credit Union who has been with us for 20 unbroken years, 876 Water coming on board; and Western Union who has been with us for 25 years of sponsorship, which is one of the longest sporting sponsorship in Jamaica,” Grant said.

The former Jamaica Football Federation general secretary salutaed the parish's political representatives for their drive in improving the sporting infrastrucure in the parish, particularly that of football.

“I must commend Minister (Daryl) Vaz on the development process of fields in western Portland, namely Lynch Park and Caenwood, which will be lit on completion for the upcoming season which will allow us to play night games.

“I am in discussion with both Members of Parliament (Daryl and Ann-Marie Vaz) as we want what is happening in west Portland to be replicated in east Portland... also I commend the Portland Municipal Cooperation for what is being done at Carder Park ensuring that it is up and running from last September for football.

“I challenge the political directorate to go further as it relates to Jones Park as I believe that Manchioneal not only deserve it, but have earned the improvement of the facility there,” Grant asserted.

The Portland FA head said, by all indications the parish's football is “heading in the right direction” as the association “seeks to be the best in Jamaica”.

Meanwhile, Port Antonio Academy was the toast of the awards ceremony, with its youth teams copping numerous awards. They won the PFA Under-13, PFA 876 Spring Water Under-15 and PFA Portland Cooperative Credit Union Under-20 competitions. They were runners-up in the Dr Lynvale Bloomfield Under-17 tournament.

Western Union Major League and Portland Cooperative Credit Union Knockout champions St George's Sports Club copped the award for team of the season.

— Everard Owen