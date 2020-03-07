Portlanders FC to face Ujama in final of Portland FA Western Union
Buff Bay , Portland — Portlanders Football Club defeated Manchioneal CC 4-2 (6-3 on aggregate) in sloppy conditions at Lynch Park recently and will face Ujama next Sunday in the final of the Portland Football Association Western Union Major League at 3:00 pm at Carder Park.
Ujama had defeated Progressive 1-0 last Sunday, after earlier playing to a 0-0 result in the first leg.
Omar Walters (16th), Christopher Wilson (19th), Kemar Miller (54th), and Demar Easington (62nd) minutes were on target for the victors, while Manchioneal's Fabian Afflick hit a brace with a 34th-minute penalty and the other in the 69th minute.
Portlanders broke the deadlock when Walters picked up the ball from a throw-in on the right flank during which he moved across the goal and fired home beating custodian Rajay Whyte.
The added to the lead when a Ryan Rodney corner was headed home by Wilson.
Manchioneal pulled one back from the penalty spot when Andrew Miller fouled Calvin Henry in the penalty area and referee Weston Costley pointed to the spot. Afflick calmly fired to the left of goalkeeper Oraine Hardy.
Just before the half ended Portlanders went further ahead when Shadane Lopez combined with Rodney on the right flank to pick out an unmarked Miller to fire past Whyte.
Easington added a fourth after the hour mark before Afflick added his second of the game.
Both coaches were pleased with the result. Omar James of losing Manchioneal said: “My team has played a very good game despite losing; the team played to the best of their ability and I am happy with the result. We are going to focus on the knockout coming up. Congratulations to Portlanders.”
Brenton Lopez, winning coach, said: “We came into this game with a one-goal advantage and we got two early goals and set the tone for this game in the first half. We relaxed in the second half and they came at us but we sapped up the pressure. We are looking towards the final and to get the job done,” he said.
— Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy