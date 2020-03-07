Portlanders FC to face Ujama in final of Portland FA Western Union

Buff Bay , Portland — Portlanders Football Club defeated Manchioneal CC 4-2 (6-3 on aggregate) in sloppy conditions at Lynch Park recently and will face Ujama next Sunday in the final of the Portland Football Association Western Union Major League at 3:00 pm at Carder Park.

Ujama had defeated Progressive 1-0 last Sunday, after earlier playing to a 0-0 result in the first leg.

Omar Walters (16th), Christopher Wilson (19th), Kemar Miller (54th), and Demar Easington (62nd) minutes were on target for the victors, while Manchioneal's Fabian Afflick hit a brace with a 34th-minute penalty and the other in the 69th minute.

Portlanders broke the deadlock when Walters picked up the ball from a throw-in on the right flank during which he moved across the goal and fired home beating custodian Rajay Whyte.

The added to the lead when a Ryan Rodney corner was headed home by Wilson.

Manchioneal pulled one back from the penalty spot when Andrew Miller fouled Calvin Henry in the penalty area and referee Weston Costley pointed to the spot. Afflick calmly fired to the left of goalkeeper Oraine Hardy.

Just before the half ended Portlanders went further ahead when Shadane Lopez combined with Rodney on the right flank to pick out an unmarked Miller to fire past Whyte.

Easington added a fourth after the hour mark before Afflick added his second of the game.

Both coaches were pleased with the result. Omar James of losing Manchioneal said: “My team has played a very good game despite losing; the team played to the best of their ability and I am happy with the result. We are going to focus on the knockout coming up. Congratulations to Portlanders.”

Brenton Lopez, winning coach, said: “We came into this game with a one-goal advantage and we got two early goals and set the tone for this game in the first half. We relaxed in the second half and they came at us but we sapped up the pressure. We are looking towards the final and to get the job done,” he said.

— Everard Owen