Portmore condemn wasteful Molynes to 5th-straight loss

Champions Portmore United continued their surge towards a play-off spot with a workmanlike 2-0 win over a wasteful Molynes United in their Red Stripe Premier League match at Constant Spring yesterday.

Rondee Smith (11th) and Cory Burke (86th) pushed Portmore United to their sixth win of the season and jumped two places to seventh spot on 21 points. With the top six teams making the play-offs, Portmore United are actually level on points with Cavalier and Dunbeholden, but seventh on goal difference.

Smith opened the scoring for Portmore United when he fired home after good work by Burke, who headed past a defender and picked him out in front of goal. Smith made no mistake for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Late on Burke, who moments earlier had a clash of heads with an opponent and was forced to seek medical treatment, returned and bravely glanced home a header from a freekick to seal a crucial win for the struggling Portmore United.

It was Burke's seventh goal of the season, which puts him third on the goalscoring chart led by Colorado Murray of Waterhouse FC, on nine, and Deanandre Thomas of Dunbeholden with eight goals.

But the result could have been much different had home team Molynes United been more clinical in front of goal as they wasted a number of opportunities that could have ended their winless streak. Fancy-Hue Stewart, Damion Thomas, and Nicholas Nelson should have scored.

It was Molynes United's fifth-consecutive defeat and their eighth in their last nine games, as they continue to plummet the points table to be in eighth spot on 20 points. The promoted outfit had won their first six games and led the league up to then.

But things have gone terribly wrong as Head Coach Lijyasu Simms resigned citing internal interference and was replaced by veteran Calvert Fitzgerald, who was losing his second-straight game since taking charge.

It was another painful day for him as he watched his team turn in a decent performance but lacked the cutting edge. Thus, he has promised to enter the transfer market to solve the problem.

“I thought we played well and I also thought we created more goalscoring opportunities than Portmore, but getting the ball into the back of the net seems to be a major worry. So if I am brought in to solve it then we just have to find a way to solve it,” said Fitzgerald.

“If we can't get these guys scoring then we have to go into the market to see if we can find some other players who can get the ball across the goal line. That's basically where the team is going wrong,” he pointed out.

Portmore United were without their Head Coach Ricardo Gardner, who is away in Mexico for the drawing of the Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship, and his assistant Kevin Deer took charge. But it was Team Manager Clive Marshall who spoke with the media and he was pleased for the win.

“It was a collective effort and hopefully this game is really a start of our consistency in putting three points on the board. We are happy for the win and hope to build on it for future games,” said Marshall.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens were held to a 1-1 draw by Vere United at Wembley Centre of Excellence. Vishinul Harris scored for the “Junglists” in the 72nd minute, while Romone Plummer replied for Vere United in minute 86. Arnett Gardens remained in third spot on 26 points, while Vere stayed at the bottom with 13 points.

At the Mona Bowl, home team, The University of the West Indies (UWI) and Harbour View also battled to a 1-1 draw. Jabari Hylton gave UWI a 21st-minute lead, but Jevoun Bascoe netted for Harbour View in the 56th minute for a share of the points.

UWI slipped a spot into the relegation zone in 11th place on 14 points, while Harbour View are ninth with 20 points.

Teams: Molynes United — Christian Kluvu, Sergino Frankson, Kemar Seivwright, Keith Wright, Damion Thomas, Tyrique Wilson, Jeremy Nelson, Fancy-Hue Stewart (Anthony Greenland 75th), Patrick Shecklude, Nicholas Nelson, Ryan Brown (Devin Hodges 60th)

Subs not used: Leon Taylor, Troy Reid, Shane Watson, Irene Ferguson, Fabiki Farquharson

Booked: Thomas (82nd)

Portmore United — Benjamin Williams, Rosario Harriott, Roberto Johnson, Romaine Breakenridge (Kareem Banton 73rd), Emelio Rosseau, Osani Ricketts, Tevin Shaw (Shai Smith 83rd), Siegel Knight, Lamar Walker, Rondee Smith, Cory Burke (Cleon Pryce 87th)

Subs not used: Shaven Sean Paul, Ryan Wellington, Romaine Bowers

Booked: Harriott (52nd), Breakenridge (57th), Pryce (90th+5)

Referee: Weston Costly

Assistant Referees: Ricardo McKenzie, Tavan Wright

Fourth Official: Garry Wilson

Match Commissary: Bev Melbourne