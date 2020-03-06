Portmore, Harbour View share spoils in reschdeuled fixture

Champions Portmore United and Harbour View had to settle for a share of the spoils as they failed to separate themselves in a goalless rescheduled Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) contest at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

With the point, Portmore United remain in fourth position on 43 points, two behind third-placed Humble Lion on 45 points. Both teams are set to meet in a rescheduled fixture next Thursday at Effortville Community Centre in Clarendon.

Meanwhile, Harbour View inched up to 36 points in ninth position.

Despite lacking the expected explosiveness, both teams orchestrated some tidy build-ups and had some fair chances at goal, but lacked the killer instinct in the final third.

It was an uninteresting first half where the only real chance at goal came in the 43rd minute when former Kingston College star Rashawn Mackinson slipped two Portmore defenders before his stinging shot came back off the crossbar.

Both teams picked up the pace on the resumption with Portmore United looking more threatening, as they breached the opponents' defence on a number of occasions, but faulty shooting and poor decision-making denied them all three points.

Their first effort came in the 57th minute through a well-taken 20-yard left-footed free kick from Ricardo Morris that rocketed into the crossbar with Harbour View's goaltender Tafari Chambers beaten.

The champions continued to dominate proceedings well past the hour mark, and were left cursing their luck as chance after chance went abegging.

At the other end, Harbour View tried to play their game, but with Portmore United's defenders giving little away, they reverted to shooting from a distance causing very little problems for custodian Benjamin Williams.

Portmore United had one last chance to bury their rivals two minutes from time when Morris played a wicked through pass in to Lamar Walker, who had the goalkeeper at his mercy, but the national representative was hesitant in getting the shot off, which allowed Harbour View's defenders to recover and avert any further danger.

Teams: Portmore United — Benjamin Williams, Rondee Smith(Raffique Bryan 68th), Romaine Brackenridge(Romaine Bowers 76th), Lamar Walker, Ricardo Morris, Osani Ricketts, Shande James, Rosario Harriott, Tevin Shaw, Seigle Knight (Kevon Farquharson 86th), Emelio Rousseau

Subs not used: Shaven Paul, Noel Walker, Zain Hylton, Shai Smith

Booked: None

Harbour View — Tafari Chambers, Ajeanie Talbott, Romario Campbell, Rashawn Mackinson(McKauly Tulloch 68th), Casseam Priestly, Mark Alves, Dicoy Williams, Odorland Harding (John Luca Levee 71st), Jamone Shepherd (Dane Golding 60th), Gerald Neil, Jahshaun Anglin

Subs not used: Akeem Smith, Ramario Thompson, Oquassa Chong, Tevin Scott

Booked: Mackinson (1st), Alves (56th)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Kioney Denton, Eron Simpson

Fourth official: Christopher Mason

Match Commissary: Garfield McDonald

— Sherdon Cowan