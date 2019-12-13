Portmore's rollercoaster RSPL season continues with another win

The rollercoaster run of Portmore United continued as they once again bounced back from consecutive defeats to register two wins on the trot and inch closer to the leaders in the business half of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) standings.

A 2-1 win over the youthful Cavalier FC at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday saw the reigning champions jumping into fourth position provisionally on 24 points, the highest they have been since the start of the season.

National representative Lamar Walker, with a 34th minute strike, and Cleon Pryce (47th) snapped the four-match unbeaten run of Cavalier, who pulled one back through substitute Shaniel Thomas (90+4), who recently closed the schoolboy football season with Jamaica College. Cavalier, on 22 points, slipped into seventh position.

Despite being without four of their main starters, including strikers Chevone Marsh and Alex Marshall, Cavalier were still expected to prove a handful for their hosts and were indeed threatening in the early probe for the ascendancy.

But their best chance of the stanza came at the half-hour mark when Nicholas Hamilton slipped in behind Portmore United's defence with time to shoot, but his weak attempt at goal was comfortably gathered by custodian Benjamin Williams.

Four minutes later, Portmore United made their opportunity count at the other end, as a defensive error by Ajay Chin allowed Emelio Rousseau to steal possession and play a pass inside to Walker, who made no mistake with a well-driven right-footed effort from close range.

Rondee Smith should have put the champions further ahead in the latter stages of the half when a chance fell nicely for him at close range, but his effort sailed way over the cross bar as the score remained unchanged at the break.

Portmore picked up where they left off immediately on the resumption, as they once again forced Cavalier deep into their quarters and later capitalised on the space offered.

A good build-up orchestrated by Smith allowed Roberto Johnson a free run down the right channel from where a tidy cross was played into the box for Pryce to poke home at the far post.

The contest gradually lost its flow around the hour-mark with both teams seemingly comfortable with the ball in the middle of the park as they showed little signs of life in the attacking third.

However, both teams rose from their slumber in the latter stages of the game in brief end-to-end action.

Portmore United were once again the aggressor, but poor decision making denied them any opportunity to add to their tally.

But Cavalier made full use of their chance as Thomas arrived at the far post to tap in a loose ball after poor defensive work from Portmore in clearing their lines in time added.

Teams

Portmore United —Benjamin Williams, Romaine Brackenridge, Rosario Harriott, Tevin Shaw, Osani Ricketts, Emelio Rousseau, Roberto Johnson(Romaine Bowers 84th), Rondee Smith, Lamar Walker, Seigle Knight, Cleon Pryce(Shai Smith 71st).

Subs not used: Shaven Paul, Ryan Wellington, Kareem Banton, Damian Williams

Booked: Johnson (15th), Brackenridge (43rd)

Cavalier FC - St Michael Edwards, Jordan Nembhard, Richard Brown, Ronaldo Webster, Gadail Irving, Ajay Chin(Shaneil Thomas 60th), Kyle Ming, Kimani Gibbons, Bryan English(Tyrese Harrison 69th), Marlando Maxwell(Leonardo Rankin 53rd), Nicholas Hamilton.

Subs not used: Mark Bryan, Raheem Depass, Orlando Brown

Booked: none

Referee: Carvel Banton

Assistant Referees: Keoney Denton, Eron Simpson

Fourth Official: Winston Fagan

Match Commissary: Ainsley Sharpe

--- Sherdon Cowan