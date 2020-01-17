Portmore, Waterhouse to fly Jamaica's flag in Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship

Jamaica 's Portmore United and Waterhouse FC will represent Jamaica in the Flow Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship with the group stage set to take place at Anthony Spaulding Complex in Kingston January 29-February 9.

In announcing the schedule on Wednesday, Concacaf says the competition will be played in two stages – a group stage and a final stage.

In Group A, Waterhouse FC will do battle with 2017 winners Cibao FC of the Dominican Republic and Don Bosco FC of Haiti.

In Group B, 2019 Caribbean champions Portmore will face 2018 winners Club Atletico Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and Arcahaie FC of Haiti.

After round-robin play, the top-two finishers of each group will advance to the final stage. The final stage [semifinals, third-place match and final] will be played May 8-14 at a venue to be announced.

At the conclusion of the event, the champion will qualify for the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League, while the runners-up and third-place finishers will qualify for the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League

The loser of the third-place match will face the winner of the 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield in a play-off match to determine who will be the third Caribbean representative in the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf League.