Porus comes to light with Night League semis today

The fourth edition of the Porus Night League draws closer to its climax today when football enthusiasts are treated to two riveting semi-final contests at the Porus Community Centre in Manchester.

First game starts at 8:00 pm with Trinity set to battle against Clarke's Town, while Russia will oppose Yard Vybz in the second semi-final at 9:30 pm.

The month-long tournament, which is the brainchild of former Jamaica Football Federation President Crenston Boxhill and partner Karam Persad, has been making waves in the community since its inception in 2016.

Boxhill believes a tournament such as this was a much-needed shot in the arm to bring the Porus community to light.

“Porus is a community that has a lot of young talent so my partner and I have been toying with the idea for a while to do something in terms of football development because there is not much entertainment in the community,” Boxhill shared.

“It has grown ever since and the people have always been looking forward to it and even told us that we took too long to start it.

“So the feedback has been excellent, we have a full house every night with good positive vibes and entertainment in a family-oriented environment,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Looking ahead to the much-anticipated semi-finals and by extension the July 14 final, Boxhill is expecting the competition to maintain its current course both on and off the field.

“So far the competition has been true to form where the top four teams are in the semis, so it should be two exciting and intense games because there are a few players in the teams that play premier league for Humble Lion, so we are really looking forward to it.

“There have been times in the past when we had almost 5,000 people, and we expect another big turnout, especially because of the quality of the four teams that will be playing,” Boxhill reasoned.

Admission is $300 per adult with children under 12 gaining free entry.