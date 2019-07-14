Porus Night League set for grand finale

AN enticing evening of top-class football and social events await football enthusiasts, as Trinity and Yard Vybz are set to bring the curtains down on the fourth edition of the Porus Night League at the Porus Community Centre in Manchester today.

The mouth-watering feature contest scheduled for 9:30 pm will be preceded by an exhibition contest between a Reggae Boyz team featuring players from the 1998 World Cup and a master's and celebrities outfit at 8:00 pm.

Reggae Boyz Head Coach Theodore Whitmore, Walter Boyd, Hector Wright, Warren Barrett, and Ian “Pepe” Goodison are among those expected to grace the field.

Prior to that, organisers will get the day's activities rolling with a kids treat at 3:00 pm.

Contribution is $400 per person.

The month-long tournament, which is the brainchild of former Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) President Crenston Boxhill and partner Karam Persad, has been making waves in the community since its inception in 2016.

Boxhill believes a tournament such as this was a much-needed shot in the arm to bring the Porus community to light and once again holds high expectations about today's outcome both on and off the field.

“Persad is from Mandeville — born and bred — and he is one of the players that came through the system in Porus; he went abroad to study and came back, so we put our football minds together with this competition, and we are very pleased to see the growth that has taken place over the last four years. So we are really expecting a bumper crowd because the people are anxiously looking forward to it,” Boxhill told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Following the exhibition game, another former head of the JFF Tony James and football stalwart Clive “Busy” Campbell will be honoured by Boxhill and his team for their significant contribution to the development of the sport.

They will join past honorees, former JFF and JAAA President Patrick Anderson; Barry Watson, who has played a role in the development of the players in Manchester and Howard Russell, who is the first Fifa referee from the parish.

Finally, Boxhill pointed out that part proceeds from the event will go towards the development of the community centre.

“The plans that we have for it won't be done in one year, so we making it a three-year project and by the end of the period, we are hoping to make it one of the top community centres in the island,” he noted.