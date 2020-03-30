Postponing Olympics saves athletes from mental turmoil — Coe
London , United Kingdom (AFP) — World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said yesterday that the decision to postpone this year's Tokyo Olympics because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has saved athletes from “mental turmoil”.
Former Olympic champion Coe supported the move to push the Games back to 2021 and said competitors would have been placed in an impossible position if the event had been left to start on July 24 as originally scheduled.
They would have been tempted to continue training despite large parts of the world being in lockdown due the COVID-19 pandemic, which has now killed more than 31,000 people.
“We didn't want to have the athletes in a position where they were countering government advice, maybe even breaking the law,” Coe told TalkSport yesterday.
“And of course in the back of their minds was always that concern. It wasn't just their own training programme but that they ran the risk of effectively infecting themselves, their families, their kids, grandparents or parents — and we just wanted to take them out of that mental turmoil as quickly as we possibly could.
“We're no different from everyone else out there but I think we just concluded that sport, on this occasion, had to take a back seat.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy