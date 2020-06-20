Praises to 'God of Love' as racing returns to Caymanas Park

After a forced three-month shutdown, live thoroughbred racing resumes with strict coronavirus safety protocols at Caymanas Park today.

On March 21, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the promoter of horse racing in Jamaica, halted racing operations due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A competitive-looking 11 races are on offer with the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event going five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m), taking the spotlight in the absence of a trophy race.

A full field of 14 runners is down to take part, and based on past performances, almost half of the field could win the $1-million event.

The likes of Uncle Frank, God of Love, Chace The Great, Peking Cruz, Corazon and Mr Universe could prove to be the leading contenders for this event.

However, God of Love from the Fitzgerald Richards barn, looks more than likely the one they all have to beat here.

God of Love was outstayed in his last race going a mile (1,600m) in February of this year in an Open Allowance event where he finished in sixth place. Today he steps down in class and should relish the reduction in journey.

God of Love won over this distance on December 4 of last year, clocking a fast time of 1:04.4 minutes with ease, which gives him every chance of winning this contest.

The fact that jockey Dane Nelson, who was aboard in December, is returning to the saddle is a clear signal that God of Love is ready and coming to run. God of Love, known for injuries, would relish the three-month break for absolute fitness and race readiness.

Both Chace The Great and Mr Universe are expected to give God of Love most to do here, and if the favourite should put a foot wrong, either one could seize the opportunity.

Chace The Great, a former two-time winner of the Caribbean Sprint Championship, completely went off the boil last season, racing seven times and failing to win one. However, rested for 217 days, if Chace The Great is anywhere near his best and has dealt with his various problems, he could win.

Mr Universe, who is well-freshened for this contest, looks to be the top speed in this event and could control the race from early on and prove hard to peg back. Mr Universe is the real speed, but he has a bad habit of shutting down in deep stretch and so it is just a case of wait and see what he will do.

Uncle Frank, who is as tough as nails; Corazon, who is slowly but surely coming into her own; and Peking Cruz, who is also a genuine sprinter, are all capable runners and are going to impact on the outcome of this race.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Uncle Vernon/Livi's Outrageous/Adwa

Race 2) Striking Lady/Sweet Toppins/Sheboom

Race 3) Nyoka Classic/Hot Ice/My Mom Juss

Race 4) Rough Love/Loose Ball/Fake News

Race 5) Enuffisenuff/Duke/Code of Honor

Race 6) Sure Cote/Hologram Shadow/Big Black Nation

Race 7) Formal Gladiator/Justsyatheword/Acapella

Race 8) Silent Seeker/Elitist/Double Jeopardy

Race 9) Nevada/Unknown Soldier/Out On A Limb

Race 10) God of Love/Chace The Great/Uncle Frank

Race 11) Puskas/Cold Pursuit/Powerman