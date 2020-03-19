Premier League coaches get creative to keep players fit in face of COVID-19 threat

With the suspension of the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) and the Government's restrictions of mass gathering in an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, some clubs have turned to social media to implement individual training programmes to keep their players safe and fit.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has crippled most sporting events worldwide, and when the deadly virus reached Jamaican shores, the Premier League Clubs Association (PLCA) did not hesitate to take action.

Carvel Stewart, vice-chairman of the PLCA, with approval of the president of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts, announced the decision to lock down last Thursday .

Another meeting is set for this week to determine whether they will resume or if there will be further delays. But even with the uncertainty, several RSPL clubs remained proactive.

Alex Thomas, head coach of Arnett Gardens, has turned to social media to keep the players focused and fit.

Arnett are currently in seventh spot on 42 points and are a point outside a play-off spot, but will be tested all the way to get into the top six.

“Right now we are not training as we are out for two weeks. But what I did…we are in a WattsApp group and I send out training programmes as each player will see the schedule for the week. We try to ensure that they are doing it and I know they are doing it because they send me videos,” Thomas revealed.

“The players remain motivated, but it is naturally a concern about the coronavirus and what comes first is health and we just waiting to see what happens,” he noted.

Thomas continued: “Unfortunately, we cannot do anything about it; the players have to take the necessary precautionary measures. Let's just sit and wait and see what's going on.”

Just above Arnett Gardens is Dunbeholden FC in sixth spot on 43 points and Manager Paul Christie said they have suspended all football activities at the club with an emphasis on self-preservation.

“We have suspended all football-related activities, including training and advised the players and staff to stay home and be with their families,” said Christie.

“What we have to understand is that football is a game, it's not that serious. The most important thing is the preservation of life,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Yes, it will have financial impact and all different types of impact to all clubs...We are trying to let our players stay home and be safe, and after this is passed, we can start to think about football after. Our number one priority right now is the preservation of life,” he reiterated.

Mount Pleasant Football Academy's Head Coach Paul “Tegat” Davis said he was sad that they had to send home all the players.

“So they haven't been doing no training at all. They will have to do some things by themselves and it is hard to monitor them the way we want to, but that's life,” said Davis.

He continued: “But we have to think about their health and their families and it was good that the league was suspended as you can't really take any chance so to speak.”

Tivoli Gardens, who have recovered nicely from flirting with the relegation teams to be in a prime position to make the play-offs, have encouraged their players to train while at home.

Head Coach Phillip Williams noted that they, too, have put activities at the club on pause in keeping with the measures of the Government.

“We have encouraged the players to do some work on their own in small groups, but this will be left to their own commitment and self-discipline,” said Williams.

“At the end of the day we are hoping that all will pass through this safely. The mindset is a little discouraging as we were on the up and was really looking to make the most of the four matches we had remaining in the regular season and in the process securing a play-off spot,” he explained.

“Hopefully we can pick up from where we were and whatever format the organisers of the league will use to finish up,” he added.

Tivoli sit in fifth spot with 43 points.

Meanwhile Andrew Price, head coach of Humble Lion, also agreed with the suspension of the league.

“It is difficult for our preparation as you know we have to follow the dictates of the Government of Jamaica, and specifically the Ministry of Health, where there is no gathering of individuals in excess of 20 people and this is also associated with sporting bodies,” he pointed out.

“So we are currently not in training, and what we have done, is devise individual workouts for the various players and we have sent it to them,” said Price.

“We expect them to be diligent and actually do these workouts, so if and when the league resumes, they will still be in good enough condition where they can start participating,” he added.

“We are just doing the best we can do in the situation. We are just telling the players to stay home, isolate themselves and keep to their immediate family, and as soon as we get the go-ahead, then we can go back to training,” Price explained.