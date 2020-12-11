TARGET: $100 MILLION

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) yesterday has announced it has secured two sponsors for the Jamaica Premier League season that aims to get underway in early 2021.

The sponsors — Yummy Bakery and Jamaica Producers Limited, through it St Mary's brand — were revealed at a signing at the Jamaica Pegasus yesterday without media due to coronavirus restrictions.

Both Yummy and Jamaica Producers are on board as club sponsors, as the new football body seeks to secure club sponsorships at a total targeted value of $100 million.

No figures of yesterday's sponsorhips were readily available.

Chairman of the PFJL Chris Williams says this is just the first of many announcements to come over the coming weeks.

“I am happy to have Yummy and Jamaica Producers on board to throw their support behind Jamaica's football. Both companies recognise the tremendous value that a successful Jamaica Premier League season will bring in securing income for a vulnerable grouping and much-needed entertainment for Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora,” he said.

Alex Hendrickson, chief operations manager of Yummy Bakery, looks forward to supporting football across Jamaica.

“We have decided to support the Jamaica Premier League as a Jamaican-born company, to help develop our national teams and players. It's a part of who we are as a company. We look forward to an early start in 2021 and a safe and successful season,” he was quoted as saying.

For Jamaica Producers' Chief Commercial Director Maya Johnston, the St Mary's brand is perfectly aligned with the Premier League.

“We took this decision because JP [Jamaica Producers] has been around since 1929 as Jamaica's snack of choice and the Premier League is part of the fabric of what Jamaica enjoys. We want to be a part of delivering fun and entertainment and we are delighted to bring on some fun to Jamaica in the next year,” said Johnston.

PFJL is finalising plans for the 2021 season with negotiations underway with other sponsors in presenting the league and club categories. Broadcast plans are also being finalised for the season which will run for 20 consecutive weeks with a round of matches each Saturday, Sunday and Monday at a designated location.

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a random draw to be conducted in January 2021.

The Premier League went in search of new title sponsor after the contract with long-standing partner Red Stripe ran out last season.

So far, the Premier League has missed at least two possible start up dates of the new season, but will have to look forward to a late start in 2021, pending approval from the State in relation to protocols surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The governing Jamaica Football Federation, in response to the COVID-19 health threat, declared the 2019/2020 season of the Premier League null and void, a decision that has come under criticism from some quarters of the local football constituency.